Munich – Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder calls for the export of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the EU to be stopped. “It cannot be that vaccine is constantly flowing out of Europe,” said Söder on Monday. He suggested vaccinating role models and politicians with AstraZeneca. It needs a clear statement, “is the vaccine good or bad,” he said. Only a few hours after Söder’s statement, the Federal Ministry of Health causes a bang.

AstraZeneca vaccinations in Germany “as a precaution” stopped

As the Federal Ministry of Health announced on Monday afternoon, Germany is suspending vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine “as a precautionary measure”. The ministry referred to a recommendation from the Paul Ehrlich Institute that it would carry out further investigations.

Denmark had already stopped vaccinations with the AstraZeneca preparation on Thursday, Norway, Iceland and the EU countries Bulgaria, Ireland and then also the Netherlands on Sunday evening. Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg refrained from using a certain batch, Italy and Romania refrained from inoculating another AstraZeneca delivery. The countries referred to several cases of severe blood clots after vaccination with AstraZeneca.

So now comes the Federal Republic of Germany. Before the vaccination ban was announced, Markus Söder suggested that role models such as politicians should be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. “I believe that statements are now needed that this vaccine is effective and can also work,” Söder commented on Monday. Only a little later, Jens Spahn’s Ministry of Health made the statements of the Bavarian Prime Minister obsolete for the time being. The CSU politician had high hopes for the vaccine.

SPD health expert Lauterbach on AstraZeneca decision: “I would not have done that”

Across from Merkur.de the SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach criticizes the decision of the Ministry of Health to stop the vaccinations with the AstraZeneca preparation. “I wouldn’t have done that. A check with ongoing vaccinations would have been better in view of the rarity of the cases that occur. In view of the fact that the cases in vaccinated and non-vaccinated people are the same, I would have let the vaccination run. ”The SPD politician complains about a“ loss of confidence ”in the vaccine. “Our vaccination strategy collapses if the AstraZeneca vaccine is no longer used,” warns Lauterbach.

Then there would be no vaccinations in the doctor’s offices. “We are only going out for a short time,” estimates the SPD politician. The vaccination sequence must now be adhered to all the more precisely in order to prevent deaths. Lauterbach notes: “It is now becoming increasingly evident that it was a mistake on the part of the EU not to provide more capacity for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Biontech by expanding capacity.”

Markus Söder called for the export of AstraZeneca vaccine to be stopped

In view of the slow vaccination rate in Germany, Markus Söder called for a “vaccination bridge” with the USA. “A good partnership also means building a bridge across the Atlantic when it comes to vaccination.” To achieve this, Europe must “pull out all the stops”. For the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder, not only the federal government is responsible for the slow start of the vaccination campaign.

He accuses the USA of a lack of cooperation in distributing the vaccine. “It cannot be that the US is hoarding vaccine and, conversely, Europe is waiting for it,” complains the CSU politician. So far, more than 69.7 million people in the United States have received the first vaccination against the virus, and around 37.4 million have already received both vaccine doses, according to data from the CDC. In Germany, however, the situation is different. According to information from the Robert Koch Institute, around 9.3 million people have been vaccinated so far (as of March 15).

Three vaccines are used in the United States: Biontech / Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The USA waived the inoculation of the AstraZeneca preparation. (jjf / dpa)

