Berlin / Munich – The Vaccination peak has been dragging on for hours when Markus Söder the collar bursts. Annoyed, Bavaria’s Prime Minister buttoned two EU commissioners who were in the most dazzling colors and who praised the purchase of the vaccine as a success. With everything that has been heard, it is clear that it will remain difficult and that it will not get better until the second quarter at the earliest, grumbles Söder. “I find it difficult to describe what we have heard from the EU as positive and sufficient.”

Corona: Söder rages – Merkel defends the EU’s approach

Schimpf peak, anger peak – the media titles for the vaccination peak on Monday evening in the Chancellery were at least not completely exaggerated. If you believe the descriptions of the participants, it got down to business internally: Annoyed prime ministers, those at home canceled vaccination appointments have to explain; a chancellor who goes too slowly; EU representatives who do not want to be to blame for slow purchasing; and ten pharmaceutical companies, among them the Production problems were dismissed as “hiccups”.

You need “the highest degree of predictability”, demands Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). “It worries you” that other countries are quicker to vaccinate than Europe. In the same breath, however, it explicitly defends that the EU no rapid emergency approval for vaccines forgives, but checked carefully.

For Germany there is now a kind of timetable. “By the end of the summer we can offer every citizen a vaccination”, repeats Merkel, referring to adults. She speaks of “the end of the third quarter”, names it 21st September. The range of cans will be noticeably better in the spring – unless there are breakdowns during manufacture.

Corona strategy in Germany: Merkel ambitious – but there are several unknowns

Merkel promises a “national vaccination plan”, but what exactly that means remains vague. A common Federal and State Commission should there be; in addition, weekly delivery dates from the manufacturers as possible. The vaccine quantities are expected to grow noticeably over the course of the year. This emerges from an overview by the Ministry of Health. 18.3 million vaccine doses in the current first quarter. Second quarter: 77.1 million. Third quarter: 126.6 million cans from various manufacturers. Then in the fourth quarter it could be another 100.2 million. Of course, the estimate contains several unknowns – approval, production processes, clinical studies and outstanding contract details.

The Three weeks apart should stay between the first and second prick. In principle, the prioritization is not touched either – over 80s first. However, there have been minor postponements because of the third vaccine from Astrazeneca. The preparation should be given primarily to adults up to 64. Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) wants to adapt its regulation to the sequence and details (there is no law on this). New: The priority group also includes staff in nursing homes and intensive care units. If these employees are younger than 65, they should primarily be vaccinated with Astrazeneca. From 65 you should be entitled to Biontech / Moderna to have.

Satisfaction after Merkel’s corona vaccination summit? Söder laments “challenge for patience”

In addition, should People with previous illnesses can sometimes come to the train a little earlier. According to one of the drafts submitted by the dpa, diabetics with high blood sugar levels should be able to receive a vaccination in the second group with “high priority”. This also applies to people with chronic liver or kidney diseases and certain severe lung diseases.

Merkel emphasizes that in the course of the year it will not just be that Vaccination centers but also decentralized offers, for example in companies. Söder also suggests a faster vaccination for teachers and educators. You need “an offer for school and daycare”.

Satisfaction? No. It is a “very long timeline”, complains Söder in the evening. “That will be a real challenge for patience.” Den Lagging behind other countries you won’t catch up. (CD)

