From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (right) is outperforming Chancellor Olaf Scholz (centre) in polls. © IMAGO / Political-Moments



According to an Insa survey, Olaf Scholz would clearly lose to potential Union candidates in a direct election for chancellor in Germany.

Berlin – According to the results of the current survey by the opinion research institute Insa for the Picture on Sunday In hypothetical chancellor duels, only 23 percent of respondents would choose Olaf Scholz.

The potential challengers from the Union, however, received significantly more support: CDU party leader Friedrich Merz would receive 35 percent of the vote, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder would even get 41 percent, and the North Rhine-Westphalia Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst would also be ahead of Scholz with 26 percent.

SPD under pressure: Despite gains, the Union remains clearly in the lead

These figures underline the current difficult situation for the SPD and its leader. This is also reflected in the current Insa Sunday trend, which is collected weekly. The SPD was able to gain one percentage point and is now at 16 percent – a value that the party has not reached for two months. Nevertheless, the Union (CDU/CSU) remains the dominant political force in the country with an unchanged 31 percent.

CDU/CSU 31 (+0.5) AfD 18 (+1.0) SPD 16 (+1.0) Green 10 (−0.5) BSW 9 (−0.5) FDP 5 (±0) left 3 (±0) Other 8 (−1.5)

The AfD remains the second strongest party with 18 percent, while the Greens are stagnating at 10 percent. Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) lost 0.5 percentage points and is now at 9 percent. The FDP remained at 5 percent, the Left Party at 3 percent. The other parties also suffered losses and together reached 8 percent, which represents a decline of 1.5 percentage points. (jala)

Note: Insa’s latest election poll (Sunday question) on the federal election was conducted by telephone and online between August 5 and August 9. Insa surveyed 1,203 eligible voters.