From: Fabian Müller

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder enjoys significantly more support among Germans than CDU leader Friedrich Merz when it comes to a potential candidacy for chancellor.

Berlin – Around a year before the federal election, voters in Germany are most likely to trust Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder to be a good candidate for chancellor for the Union. 41 percent of those surveyed in the “ARD Deutschlandtrend” agree with this, which is three percentage points more than in August. 48 percent believe that Söder is not a good candidate for chancellor for the Union.

The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüstone in three Germans (33 percent) believe that he is a good candidate for chancellor for the Union, three percentage points less than in August. 35 percent do not, and 32 percent do not dare to make a judgment. In third place is the chairman of the CDU, Friedrich Merz. 23 percent of those surveyed consider him a good candidate for chancellor for the Union, while almost two thirds, 63 percent, do not consider him a good candidate for chancellor.

The K question: According to Deutschlandtrend, Söder is getting more support than Merz. (Archive photo) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

K-question in the Union: Söder clearly ahead of CDU leader Merz

If only the votes of Union supporters are counted, Söder is also clearly ahead. 57 percent think he is a good candidate for chancellor, 37 percent do not. 48 percent of Union supporters think Friedrich Merz is a good candidate, 43 percent do not. And 43 percent think Hendrik Wüst is a good candidate, 32 percent do not.

Every second German currently believes that a federal government led by the CDU/CSU would work as well or as badly as the current coalition of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP. 25 percent believe that a new government led by the CDU/CSU would be better able to solve the challenges and problems facing Germany, while 17 percent believe that the government would work worse.

If there were a general election next Sunday, the Union would get 33 percent, the AfD would get 17 percent. The SPD would get 15 percent, the Greens would get 11 percent, the BSW to 8 percent, the Left and FDP would be thrown out of the Bundestag with 3 and 4 percent. For this survey by Infratest dimap, 1309 eligible voters were asked for the ARD-Deutschlandtrend surveyed. (fmü/dpa)