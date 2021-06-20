CSU boss Markus Söder sees the Union with its candidate for Chancellor Armin Laschet “on the right track” – but also another reason for the surge in the survey.

Munich – “The Union is on the right track with Armin Laschet, but we also benefit from mistakes made by others”: CSU boss Markus Söder has denied the Greens the suitability for the Chancellery and warned the Union not to let up in the contest for votes. Söder said that with a view to the recently better polls from the CDU and CSU Bild am Sonntag (BamS).

At the same time, the Bavarian Prime Minister emphasized: “The Greens have recently scored one own goal after the other. In any case, they did not pass the aptitude test for the Chancellery. “The party of Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock has” made it clear in the last few weeks that they cannot be entrusted with the leadership of Germany “.

Federal election 2021: Söder warns the Union of “20 percent range”

“Instead of doing politics for the middle, they are developing back to the party of flight bans, speed limits and tax increases.” Flying should not be a privilege for the rich and for climate protection it is better “to do more research on synthetic fuels, so on In the end, climate-neutral flying is also possible ”.

Addressing the Union, he warned with regard to the federal election in 2021: “If we cannot get out of the 20 percent range, alliances against us could be possible. We want to prevent that together. “And:” 30 plus X is an important cushion. ” (dpa / frs)