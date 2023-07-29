Home page politics

From: Eileen Kelpe

Prime Minister Markus Söder shows a sharp edge against the AfD: In Bavaria there will be no district administrator or mayor of the party.

Munich – “The following applies to the CSU: There is no cooperation with the AfD at any level,” says Prime Minister Markus Söder in an interview with the world on Sunday from July 29 clearly. Shortly before the Bavarian election, he vehemently reaffirmed this point of view. He blames the policies of the traffic light government for the fact that the AfD’s poll numbers are so high nationwide – and describes them as a “chaos club”.

“Moscow’s fifth column”: Markus Söder excludes cooperation with AfD

There is only a clear demarcation from the AfD, emphasizes Söder in the interview and clearly distinguishes between the political directions of his CSU and the AfD: “The Union is conservative. She wants to preserve and protect. The AfD is radical. She wants a different state.” He agrees to cooperate at all levels – including at the municipal level. So there should be no district administrator or mayor of the AfD. His tone became even sharper when he said that under the AfD Germany would become a vassal state of Putin. “Franz Josef Strauss would therefore have described the AfD as ‘Moscow’s fifth column’,” said Söder.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder blames the traffic light government for the AfD’s poll high. (Archive photo) © Peter Kneffel/dpa

High AfD polls: Söder accuses the traffic light government of failure

At federal level, the AfD is in polls at 20 percent – in Bavaria it is 13 percent. Söder blames the traffic light government for this survey high: “Radical groups are only successful if those in government do not offer any solutions,” he says and adds in the interview added: “Unfortunately, the traffic light government is a chaos club.”

On the other hand, he sees Bavaria as a counter-concept to Berlin: The Free State puts more focus on economic prosperity and internal security and is thus working against the AfD, which would score precisely with these fears that arise from this. Söder had publicly distanced himself from the ambiguous AfD statements in the summer interview by CDU chairman Friedrich Merz. In the interview, Söder nevertheless emphasized that he and Merz would “work together excellently”. (eike)