Vaccination is gaining momentum, but that brings new problems with it: Who is and can be vaccinated now? The talk with Anne Will.

Vaccinated – yes, and then what? Many citizens ask themselves: When will the restriction of fundamental rights finally end? But politics has so far had different ideas and concepts. In her talk, Anne Will addresses the basic question: “Changing the sequence of vaccinations, returning to basic rights – who is allowed to do what when?”

Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht makes it clear in “Anne Will”: “Individual fundamental rights can no longer be restricted.” However, she quickly asserts that her ministry is currently making easing only possible for the “close family area”. Specifically, this means: lifting the curfew and shopping without a test for vaccinated people, but restaurants and theaters must remain closed.

Virologist warns Anne Will: Even vaccinated people are not protected against mutations

The virologist Prof. Martin Stürmer explains that there is a “residual risk” of infection even in those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered. With 20,000 newly infected people per day, this is currently enough leeway to give the corona pathogens the opportunity to mutate. Striker commented dryly: “an unwise situation”.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder takes the side of the SPD Justice Minister. He also doesn’t want any openings in his federal state: “It would be wrong to simply blindly reopen the catering trade when the incidence is high, as we still have far too low a number of fully vaccinated people.”

“Anne Will” – these guests discussed with:

Christine Lambrecht (SPD) – Federal Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection

– Federal Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection Markus Söder (CSU) – Party leader and Prime Minister of Bavaria

– Party leader and Prime Minister of Bavaria Prof. Dr. Christiane Woopen – Chair of the European Ethics Council

– Chair of the European Ethics Council Dr. Michael Hüther – Director of the Institute for German Economics, Cologne

– Director of the Institute for German Economics, Cologne Prof. Dr. Martin striker – Head of the IMD laboratory in Frankfurt

Almost a third of Germans have now been vaccinated once and almost a tenth the second time. But basic rights remain restricted for both groups. Freedom rights for everyone, plus the right to work and education for individual groups. That this is a constitutional problem is not only known to the FDP politicians, who have discovered the defense of constitutional rights as an election issue for themselves. But now a social problem is also brewing.

Anne Will puts her finger in the wound and shows in a single player how the situation of the current infections is distributed according to income levels. In the city of Cologne, for example, the incidence value in middle-class Marienburg is currently 69, in the high-rise estate in Chorweiler it is 543. The RKI also reports: The risk of infection is up to 70 percent higher in economically weak regions.

In “Anne Will”, economist lists the four greatest risks for a corona infection

Economist Michael Hüther confirms: “We have known for six or seven weeks” which conditions would massively increase the risk of infection and lists: “Low purchasing power, low level of education, housing situation, migration background.” In addition, the national economy is also divided. While the large industry was producing in a stable manner, the “lights” went out in the companies affected by the lockdown, Hüther expressed concern.

The vulnerable groups are now the poor – especially the children, who are also much more affected by the school closings than families in better income groups. Hüther appeals for a “differentiated strategy” when vaccinating in socially weaker classes and praises the mobile vaccination teams that Armin Laschet set in motion in North Rhine-Westphalia and also advocates prioritizing the vaccination of vulnerable groups.

Söder strikes at the “Anne Will” talk to strike against Laschet

Söder, on the other hand, thinks: “We are better than North Rhine-Westphalia or Baden-Württemberg” – and cannot ignore the negative comparison with the black-green state government in the neighboring state and its adversary Laschet. Söder is certain that the decision to give up the “priority groups”, as he says, in Bavaria was the right one and instead to vaccinate “very strategically in the hotspots”. He wants to lift the prioritization of company doctors in May and vaccinate in schools from the beginning of June.

Ethics Council Chairman Prof. Christiane Woppen warns that if the vaccination prioritization is lifted in June, it would mean for the people: “Now the race is on. And then you also know “, so Woppen,” who will win this race: Those are again those who are already better off socially. “But now you have to look at the groups that are already and in a special way under the Pandemic and the measures are suffering. In their opinion, this includes the “socially precarious neighborhoods”, but also “the younger groups”.

Söder makes it clear that he thinks in completely different dimensions: “I think we all agree that the vaccination process has to go several times. It also takes several years to actually have a vaccination success. ”And further:“ So nobody has to think now: Picked twice and that’s it. That will become everyday life for the next few years. ”

Söder justifies this with new mutations that will always make new vaccinations necessary and gives the slogan: “Safety first”. With that he reaps the virologist’s nod and a horrified facial expression from Woppen. That says maybe more than a thousand words.

Conclusion of the “Anne Will” talk

“There I stand now, poor fool – and am as smart as before,” Johann Wolfgang von Goethe let his fist groan and the talk left the audience a little tormented. Lots of expertise, lots of regulations and bills. But on the track – it seemed – remained down to earth and a healthy feeling for the realities of life. There was a lot of discussion about details and campaign-driven swipes. But despite Anne Will’s clip and courageous inquiries about the topics: there were no clear answers.