Like his party, Markus Söder is in campaign mode. On Sunday evening, it distributed in many directions in a live picture format.

Nuremberg – The opinion of Markus Söder * is often asked for. Since Corona at the latest, everyone has known the Bavarian Prime Minister, who recently did not give up the fight against Armin Laschet for a good week, possibly going into the federal election campaign as the Union’s candidate for chancellor. In the end, he had to withdraw.

Markus Söder said on Sunday evening that he would “not be angry at all” that he did not become one in the end picture-Format “The Right Questions”. “The decision has been made and that’s ok. The question is how we deal with it and how we make the most of it, ”he continues. Because there is still no real “hype” about the Union. This is clearly shown by the current survey results *.

Markus Söder writhes around the question of whether he would throw Boris Palmer out of the party

You have to look ahead and look at the alternatives. Because: “Well, Olaf Scholz is not convincing. There are also a lot of question marks behind the Greens, ”says Söder. “You can see now, they are even throwing out personalities from their ranks who have long been praised, who actually seem to make a very successful local politics.” To which he has to react to the question: Would he have thrown Boris Palmer out too *? “I can’t kick someone out who isn’t with the CSU *,” he evades. He has the impression that there has been an alienation process between Palmer and the Greens for a long time.

For the election campaign in the next week, the Union “really has to make an effort,” says Söder. Because he could not imagine a green-black coalition. And he even finds a few words of praise for the Green candidate Annalena Baerbock *: “What strikes me is that she has prepared very carefully for the task. Perhaps Robert Habeck underestimated that too, I don’t know, ”said the CSU boss. “And so far you can say that no interview has been completely unsuccessful,” he adds. But the lack of experience still plays a role for Söder.

CSU boss Söder does not believe that Scholz has a chance of the chancellery

However, he rates Olaf Scholz’s chances of becoming Federal Chancellor “not that good”. On the one hand, he sees a credibility problem with the SPD. And although Scholz is a “very serious man”: “When it comes to inspiration and charisma, I think there is still a bit of room for improvement,” says Söder, probably hitting the sore point on Scholz.

In the interview, however, the Bavarian Prime Minister also shared in his own ranks, namely with regard to the digital corona vaccination pass, which Health Minister Jens Spahn is involved in: “How can it be that we have failed like this again on this topic?” Söder is asked. “I don’t know whether failure is the right word,” says Söder, but: “I honestly don’t understand it either. Every time when it comes to digital options, we need longer, even though we are a super technology country. “He says:” It will certainly come “, but:” With us the train always comes ten minutes late. “

In the end, Söder said goodbye to the question of whether he would become a minister in Berlin under Laschet for a super ministry: “No, the post is also occupied by Friedrich Merz.” He had already made a meaningful comment on the conservative CDU politician fall: “I am totally grateful that Friedrich Merz is helping us with this. His experience, especially from the 1990s, which he had as an active politician at the time, certainly helps us. ” (cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

