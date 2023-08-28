NAfter the statements made by his deputy Hubert Aiwanger about an anti-Semitic flyer from his school days, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) called a special meeting of the coalition committee. Söder had called the free voters to the meeting for Tuesday morning, said Head of State Florian Herrmann (CSU) on Monday to the German Press Agency in Munich.

“We have taken note of the statement. But many questions remain unanswered. Only Hubert Aiwanger can answer this personally,” said Herrmann. “We expect this to happen in a timely manner. The allegations are too serious for a deputy prime minister to only comment in writing and leave crucial questions unanswered.” Aiwanger had to “declare himself personally and comprehensively” beyond the written statement. “It’s about Bavaria’s reputation.”

Free voter boss Aiwanger (52) had written back on Saturday evening that he had written an anti-Semitic leaflet as a minor at school in the 1980s, which the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (SZ) had reported on. “I did not author the paper in question and I find its content disgusting and inhuman,” Aiwanger said in a statement.

At the same time, however, he admitted that “one or a few copies” were found in his school bag. Shortly thereafter, Aiwanger’s brother, who is one year older, admitted to having written the pamphlet: “I was really angry at the time because I had failed school.”







Söder, who urged Aiwanger to clarify things quickly on Saturday, has not commented on his statements since then.

The state parliament opposition had therefore massively increased the pressure on Söder. Greens, SPD and FDP demanded an immediate statement from him. Depending on this, they may want to decide on a possible request for a special session in the state parliament. The SPD was the first to advocate a special session, and considers Aiwanger’s resignation or dismissal to be inevitable.

A new state parliament will be elected in Bavaria on October 8th. The CSU had always stated that it wanted to continue the coalition with the Free Voters after the election. All surveys left almost no doubt that this will also be possible – with the free voters were at 11 to 14 percent. The CSU has governed the Free State since the 2018 election together with the Free Voters.