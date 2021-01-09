Bavaria’s Prime Minister believes a scenario like the one in the Capitol of the US capital Washington is also possible in Germany. In a speech, Markus Söder targets Corona “lateral thinkers”.

Munich – The storm on the Capitol *, which still used brute force in America’s highest house in mind Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) his government statement on Friday afternoon on a tough announcement against “lateral thinkers” and world conspirators. “What happened in the US is not far away,” warned Söder. He recalled that in Germany too, “lateral thinkers” tried to storm the Reichstag building last year.

The scene is active, for example on Wednesday several cars with banners from “lateral thinkers” blocked traffic on the A73 motorway between Erlangen and Nuremberg. “Who knows what else will happen,” said Söder.

Corona: Markus Söder does not want to accept attempts to “poison the intellectual climate”

Towards the “Lateral thinker” and Corona deniers he said: “They really bring mischief.” For example, who, despite the shocking death toll, continues to deny the danger of Corona and spread hate speech and lies. According to Söder, these “absurd and crude ideas” may sound absurd at first glance, but are anything but funny. Because “permanent lies lead to a parallel and illusory world” and in the long term to “radical intolerance”.

Until it finally comes to the fact that people no longer listen and you can no longer reach them – as if they had been brainwashed. In this respect, the scene of the people who oppose an alleged world conspiracy appears sect-like.

Those who belong to this group must know that they are “under special observation by the state and constitutional protection”, said Söder. “Those involved must know that we will keep an eye on them and not accept their attempts to poison the spiritual climate.”

Markus Söder changes the Ministry of Health – and asks for solidarity

Before Söder’s government statement, Klaus Holetschek * (56, CSU) was formally appointed and sworn in to his new office as Bavarian Health Minister on Friday. At the same time, the previous head of department Melanie Huml * (CSU) moved to the State Chancellery as European Minister.

The new ones, from Monday stricter corona rules approved the government majority at the special session in the state parliament on Friday. Söder urgently asked for solidarity. "We have to do more" to take action against the virus. It is true that 80 percent of the deaths are over 80. But that, he makes it clear, should not be the all-clear for younger people: "It can affect everyone."