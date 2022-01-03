Home page politics

Markus Söder (CSU) and Friedrich Merz (CDU) at their first work meeting. © Peter Kneffel / dpa

When there is a strong foehn storm, Union leaders Friedrich Merz and Markus Söder meet in Bavaria. A fresh start for the sister parties?

Sachsenkam / Reutberg Monastery – For the first time since the vote of the CDU base, the designated CDU boss Friedrich Merz and CSU boss Markus Söder met personally for a working meeting.

They talk on the banks of the Kirchsee south of Munich. © Peter Kneffel / dpa

The meeting took place on Monday afternoon with a strong foehn storm at Kirchsee and in the neighboring Reutberg monastery not far from Bad Tölz. At the meeting with a view of the cloud-shrouded Alps, Merz wore a traditional Bavarian jacket, a so-called Janker, while Söder appeared in a dark blue coat.

At first it was not possible to find out what Söder and Merz talked about in detail. According to reports, it was about the political vote between the two sister parties. Söder tweeted after the meeting: “New start: CDU and CSU are coming together again closely. Good and intensive coordination with Friedrich Merz in Bavaria. We look forward to a successful cooperation. “

Power struggle before the election

The relationship between the two sister parties was anything but good last year after a fierce power struggle for the candidacy for chancellor between Söder and Armin Laschet, who is still CDU leader. Many in the Union see the poor coexistence of the party leaders as one of the main reasons for the Union’s defeat in the Bundestag election.

In mid-December, the CDU base decided in a member survey that Merz should become the new party leader. The 400,000 or so party members were able to make a preliminary decision on the chairmanship for the first time in the history of the CDU. Officially, the new party leader of the 1001 delegates has to attend a digital party congress on 21./22. January to be elected. It is considered certain that the delegates will stick to the vote of the members. Then Merz must be confirmed by postal vote. dpa