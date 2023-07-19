Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

Meeting point for the CSU regional group: Andechs Monastery in Upper Bavaria. © IMAGO/Peter Widmann

The Christian Socials meet in Upper Bavaria for the summer retreat. It’s about the election campaign, federal politics – and beautiful pictures. All information in the news ticker.

Andechs – The CSU state group likes to choose idyllic monastery locations to meet for political exchange. The delegates most recently met in Banz Monastery in Upper Franconia or in Seeon Monastery in Chiemgau. Now the conservatives are once again heading for the Andechs monastery in the Starnberg district, where the CSU’s summer retreat in the Bundestag is on the agenda for Wednesday. In addition to traffic light criticism, it is also about the state election campaign for the fall. CDU leader Friedrich Merz should also help.

Söder and Merz strive for unity

At the 2022 summer retreat, Merz and CSU boss Markus Söder gave a rather crooked picture. When one party leader (Merz) arrived at the monastery, the other (Söder) was already gone. Commonality looked different, although the Union explained the supposed dissent with the appointment calendar of the Prime Minister. A year later, harmony returned within the CDU/CSU. Söder and Merz celebrate unity. Most recently when presenting the “ten-point plan” or – in campaign mode – when grilling sausages.

There are also more similarities in terms of content. So both are currently clearly teasing against the Greens. Merz sees “the main opponent” in the eco-party, Söder said in an interview with him last year Munich Mercury clearly not wanting to form a coalition with the Greens. “Bavaria is a free state and not a green compulsory or banned state.” A “bourgeois government” is needed. That may work in Bavaria with the Free Voters, but it certainly does not serve as a blueprint for the rest of the republic. For example in Hesse, where a significantly more difficult state election is on the program for the CDU than in the Free State. Elections will also take place here on October 8th.

Schedule for the CSU retreat: three press conferences with the Union leadership

In addition to Green attacks, Merz and Söder regularly attack the traffic light coalition as a whole. Söder already spoke of the “worst federal government that Germany has ever had”. Like Merz, he also attributes the AfD’s poll high to the traffic light work. It remains to be seen whether the Union leadership will be successful with this one-dimensional strategy. So far, neither Söder, Merz nor CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt have been able to give concrete answers to the success of the right-wing populists. The former Minister of Transport represents the interests of Bavaria in Berlin – and has at least managed to unite the Union to the outside world.

Recently, it was more the CDU itself that caused disruptive fire. Be it through the advance in the K-question from Prime Minister or the end of the pale CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja. The Christian Democrats made life difficult for themselves. Completely without poison arrows from the Bavarian sister party.

CSU wants to tilt inheritance tax on the parental home – and scrapping bonus for heaters

Accordingly, the CSU and CDU will appear united on Wednesday. After Mercuryinformation should also provide a compromise in the dispute over inheritance tax. Specifically: higher allowances to relieve heirs of real estate, especially in expensive Upper Bavaria. The parents’ house should be allowed to be transferred completely tax-free. In addition, there should be a scrapping bonus for heaters. An alternative to the controversial heating law.

The event starts at 11.30 a.m. with an opening press conference by Söder and Dobrindt. At 2.15 p.m. there is another PK with Dobrindt and Ingrida Šimonytė, the Prime Minister of Lithuania. She invited the CSU as an international guest. The summer retreat ends at 4:15 p.m. with a press statement from Dobrindt, Merz and Söder. Totally harmonious and united. (as)