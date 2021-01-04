Who will be the Union’s candidate for chancellor? The answer seems completely open. Markus Söder and Armin Laschet agree on the schedule. They may be speculating on the same effect.

Even at the beginning of 2021, the chancellor question in the Union still seems completely unresolved.

Markus Söder, like Armin Laschet, sees it completely relaxed – and thus noticeably different from Friedrich Merz.

There could be some calculation behind the officially purely party-political considerations.

Munich – The Election year 2021 has begun. But it is still unclear who the protagonists are in the struggle for Angela Merkel’s legacy will be: The Greens take their time in the freestyle of their top candidate (or top candidate). The CDU elects her party leader in a few days – but at the Candidacy for Chancellor also has the CSU to have a say. And Party leader Markus Söder confirmed its agenda for the issue on Sunday (January 3rd). That should fuel new speculations about Söder’s own ambitions …

Söder confirms his chancellor’s schedule – Friedrich Merz shouldn’t please him

Because Söder is in no hurry. “First of all, a decision is made about the CDU chairmanship. Then the CDU has to sort itself out and successfully line up for the important state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate in mid-March, ”explained the CSU chief the Picture on sunday. “Afterwards the party leaders of the CDU and CSU will speak about the candidacy for chancellor. We will certainly work together very well. “

The course is not entirely new: CSU General Secretary Markus Blume had already made it clear a few weeks ago that from the point of view of the Christian Socialists one could like to wait “until March or April” with the candidate. Competitor too Armin Laschet spoke out in favor of a decision after the state elections. However, this plan does not really suit another: Friedrich Merz. He was “more of the opinion that we should decide that soon,” he recently told the dpa.

Söder and Laschet want to take their time with the K question – are they speculating on the same effect?

Some observers have suspected that there has been a calculation behind the Waiting for the CSU. If the polls for the sister party collapse after the election of the new CDU boss in mid-January, a clear one could emerge Chancellor chance for Söder offer, so the thesis. In line with this, an FDP politician has just identified Merz as a “blunder search engine”.

Laschet may also think similarly – the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister was last in the Survey far behind. To be named candidate for chancellor directly from the presidency loser seems unlikely. With a little time buffer it might be possible. That did the math Olaf Scholz proven at the SPD.

CDU chairmanship: Röttgen wants to determine the candidate for chancellor quickly – he has already made a clear statement about Söder

Merz is not alone with his skepticism. Also Norbert Röttgen – the third member of the group of serious candidates for the presidency – wants to decide quickly on a candidate for chancellor. In the event of a win, he wants to approach Söder quickly to get the K question to clarify, as he told the newspapers of the Funke media group over the weekend. “The agreement on the candidate for chancellor should begin very quickly after our party congress,” demanded the foreign policy.

A photo from 2011: Norbert Röttgen and Markus Söder (right) have known each other for a long time – will they soon work together more closely? © imago stock & people / imago-images.de

Röttgen recently moved up to second place behind Merz in the polls. But should the outsider actually succeed in triumph, completely different mind games could also pick up speed. The one from one Division of office. Röttgen himself had fueled such thoughts in the summer. “Of course, the CDU chairman must be able and willing to do both roles,” said Röttgen in the Bavarian radio at the time with a view to Party chairmanship and candidacy for chancellor. “But a CDU chairman must also be able and willing to take on the other role if necessary.” In the same broadcast he also emphasized that he could imagine Söder as a candidate for the Union.

CDU is looking for the new boss: Schäuble brings a new chancellor scenario into the discussion – what is Spahn doing?

But the whole mind game can also be carried on a lap further. That was recently shown by CDU old masters of all people German politican. He, too, provided food for new speculations – officially against his will. At the beginning of the year, Schäuble said rather en passant: It is conceivable that the Union could put up a candidate for chancellor who is neither a CDU nor a CSU leader. “It is not fundamentally excluded that someone who is not a party chairman is chosen as candidate for chancellor,” said the President of the Bundestag New Osnabrück newspaper. “I’m not giving any new food for speculation here, let’s be surprised,” added Schäuble.

Schäuble consequently did not mention names. However, in the course of the Corona crisis, a CDU politician had recently played himself noticeably in the foreground without any presidency ambitions. And Jens Spahn also remains in conversation: That Chair tandem with Laschet holds – but after the election on January 15th the cards could be reshuffled.

Meanwhile, there is one possibly telling eventuality CDU parliamentary group in Baden-Württemberg proclaimed. At the beginning of the year retreat two days before the chairmanship of the entire party, Merz, Laschet and Röttgen should each be switched on for half an hour. Or maybe the parliamentarians can talk to Söder via video switchIt was said on Sunday. (fn)