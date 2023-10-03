Home page politics

Split

Shortly before the state elections in Bavaria, top politicians Söder and Hartmann blame each other live on television.

Nuremberg – Bavaria will elect a new state parliament on October 8th. A few days before the election, Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and Green Party lead candidate Ludwig Hartmann argued lively in a TV duel about the right concepts for the future. Both threw themselves in Bavarian Radio On Tuesday evening (October 3rd) each other made mistakes in, among other things, climate or migration policy. Söder traveled to the TV debate in Nuremberg in a limousine and Hartmann – befitting a Green – by train and taxi.

TV duel on the Bavarian election: Söder categorically rules out a coalition with the Greens

During the hour-long debate on television, the two opponents accused each other of not always stating facts correctly. In addition, CSU chairman Söder once again categorically ruled out a coalition with the Greens in the Free State. “There will definitely be no black-green in Bavaria with me,” said Söder. Hartmann, on the other hand, said that he was “convinced” that a black-green government would be the right answer to the current challenges and also the social division.

Hartmann explicitly criticized Söder’s statement that the Greens had no “Bavarian gene”. This categorization “excludes everyone who does not vote for the CSU,” and this is a “division that I do not want to accept,” he said. Söder emphasized that the government and the Free Voters had worked well together over the past five years. A Bavarian state government with the Greens would no longer be independent of the federal government and would then no longer be able to represent Bavarian interests.

TV duel between Söder and Hartmann: differences in energy policy and migration

The CSU leader accused the Greens of having no ability to govern. In Berlin, the party made serious mistakes, such as phasing out nuclear energy. “I wonder whether you still believe what you’re saying,” countered Hartmann. After the election, the traffic light coalition ended 16 years of standstill at an “unprecedented pace”. Among other things, she massively advanced the expansion of renewable energies and introduced the 49-euro ticket for local public transport.

The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) together with Ludwig Hartmann (The Greens), the parliamentary group leader in the Bavarian state parliament. The picture was taken after the TV duel on Tuesday in the BR television studio in Nuremberg. © Daniel Löb/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

There were major differences on questions of energy policy: Hartmann again accused Söder of delaying the expansion of wind power. Söder, on the other hand, argued that Bavaria was ahead in the expansion of renewable energies – and that there were 500 requests for new wind turbines. Söder renewed his call for an “integration limit” and a “turnaround” in migration policy. Hartmann advocated making it easier for refugees to find work. Then these people could help solve the local workforce problem.

Bavaria elects new state parliament: 9.4 million citizens eligible to vote

Before the 2018 state elections, Söder and Hartmann fought a TV duel for the first time. At that time, around 740,000 people watched the premiere Bavarian television. In this edition of the television confrontation, the opponents had the same speaking time in the 70-minute program – and remained largely factual despite the attacks on the content.

On October 8th, around 9.4 million eligible voters will be called upon to elect a new state parliament in the Bavarian election. Söder had announced that he wanted to continue the coalition with the Free Voters party. Hartmann, together with Katharina Schulze, forms the top duo of the Bavarian Greens (dpa).