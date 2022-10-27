Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

As Prime Minister, Markus Söder leads Bavaria and the CSU. (Archive image) © Frank Hoermann/Imago

Söder and the CSU apparently want to use their party conference to put a lot of pressure on the traffic lights. According to a leading motion, the coalition failed.

Nuclear power plant extension only until April 2023 : According to the CSU, this extension is not sufficient.

This News ticker for the CSU party conference in Augsburg is continuously updated.

Munich — The traffic light coalition has entered a time of crisis: The Ukraine war and associated energy problems and economic difficulties represent the greatest challenges for the federal government. The Union, as the largest opposition party, is anything but satisfied with the performance of the traffic light.

At its party conference in Augsburg on Friday and Saturday (October 28/29), the CSU apparently wants to clearly express this dissatisfaction again and build up pressure. The eleven-page lead motion entitled “With a clear course through the crisis. We protect Bavaria. For a strong future” lists deficiencies in the traffic light and focuses primarily on the energy supply.

Nuclear power plant extension only until April 2023 – CSU speaks of “wrong decision” and names its own date

In order to cope with the consequences of the war in Ukraine, the CSU is demanding simplified procedures for the expansion of renewable energies and the continued use of nuclear power. After a word of power from Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), the traffic light decided to let the remaining three nuclear power plants continue to run until April 2023 – but from the point of view of the CSU, this is not enough.

The decision was “a transparent ideological compromise to save the quarreling left-liberal coalition,” quoted the dpa from the application. In addition, it is a “dramatic wrong decision for our country and climate protection”. The CSU demand according to the paper: Nuclear power plants must remain connected to the grid at least until the end of 2024.

CSU party conference: leading motion sharply criticizes the traffic light – the coalition is said to have failed

The CSU paper summarizes almost all the points of criticism that the party’s representatives have been emphasizing for months. At the same time, the Christian Socialists are presenting themselves as a political counter-proposal with a view to the 2023 state elections. In the lead motion, the CSU accuses the federal government of having failed in the current crisis: “In view of these challenges, Germany needs political leadership.”

The traffic light is lost in ideological trench warfare, self-reflection and waiting: “Companies and consumers are not interested in the founding myth of an anti-nuclear party, but rightly demand that existing problems be solved and that the framework conditions for the economy, work and prosperity are set.”

CSU party conference: “Everything has to be connected to the grid” – Paper calls for steps for alternative forms of energy

The lead motion also deals with alternative forms of energy. For example, the federal government’s application calls for an increase in funding for geothermal energy capable of generating base loads and the development of a decentralized battery storage network for electricity from photovoltaic systems. In order to protect prosperity and the economy in Germany from the crisis, every form of energy that exists must be used: “Because the supply shock and the resulting massively increased prices are likely to continue in winter 2023/24 or even intensify , one thing is clear: everything that can be done must be connected to the grid!”

In addition to the nuclear power plants, all coal-fired power plants would also have to be used. In the future, the CSU is in favor of working together more closely at European level – both in the expansion of a hydrogen network and in the expansion of renewable energies and for access to raw materials.

There is also criticism of the introduction of citizen income. The CSU sees this as a big mistake: “It’s unfair because it annuls the balance between performance and solidarity.” Rather, what is needed is a reduction in corporate taxes. (bb/dpa)