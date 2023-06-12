Home page politics

A demonstration in Erding attracts more than 10,000 people. Including Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder. He has to take criticism.

Munich – The demonstration in Erding against the climate policy of the traffic light coalition caused a stir. Around 13,000 people found their way there and witnessed how Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) used the rally against the planned heating law to launch violent attacks on the federal government.

Both received a lot of criticism afterwards for their participation in the demo with the motto “Stop the heating ideology”, which was also attended by AfD sympathizers. The SPD and the Greens accused them of “destructive populism” and voting for votes on the right-wing edge, within sight of the state elections on October 8th. Aiwanger was even accused of a choice of words à la AfD on the Twitter platform.

Demonstration in Erding: AfD, climate change deniers, lateral thinkers and opponents of vaccination represented

The rally was organized by the cabaret artist Monika Gruber, who apparently made a significant contribution to the large number of visitors. Gruber had previously distanced himself from the AfD and denied the party the right to speak. Nevertheless, the AfD called for people to come to Erding, to a parallel rally next to the festival site. In addition, climate change deniers, lateral thinkers and opponents of vaccination were also represented in Erding.

I don’t stand for any party. I don’t do it as a cabaret artist either. But as a citizen of the middle of society. On this day, the bourgeois center will speak – and certainly not someone from the AfD.

“Compulsive veganization”, “Berlin chaos”: Söder and Aiwanger attack the traffic light coalition

Bavaria’s Prime Minister was violently booed at the beginning – apparently by AfD sympathizers, among others, from whom he was the only speaker to sharply distinguish himself and was whistled at again from the crowd. “The bourgeois center has nothing to do with the AfD, has nothing to do with anti-democrats,” he exclaimed. You say “yes” to climate protection, “but ‘no’ to this heating law,” said the CSU politician.

Climate protection is important, but it must be promoted together with the citizens, not with a “brutal cure” like the Greens. When replacing the heating system, significantly longer periods are needed, he demanded. Furthermore, all pensioners should be exempted from the obligation. Last but not least, he strictly opposed an alleged “compulsive veganization” and “compulsive gendering”. “The Greens have a philosophy of prohibiting and re-educating. And we don’t want our country to be re-educated by a few green officials all day long,” he said.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder speaks at a demonstration against the climate policy of the traffic light coalition with the motto “Stop the heating ideology”. © Matthias Balk/dpa

In his speech, Aiwanger launched into a verbal all-round blow. If the federal government had a shred of decency, it would resign, he said, speaking of “Berlin chaos” who wanted to split the country. “Now the point has been reached where finally the silent large majority of this country has to take back democracy and say to those in Berlin: You’ve got the A**** open up there,” he exclaimed. Criticism of the statements was not long in coming.

Sharp criticism of Söder and Aiwanger after participating in the demo in Erding

“Today, Erding shows to the point why the strategy of speaking according to the rights does not work,” tweeted Ricarda Lang, Green Party, Federal President. “If the middle classes use the right-wing culture war, they lose. And the original wins,” said the politician. Karl Lauterbach (SPD) accused Söder, with his participation “Fakenews” to confirm the heating. “He is the key witness for the ignorant, who then mock him and choose AfD.”

Green Party leader Thomas von Sarnowski criticized: “No suggestions of your own, instead stir up fears and fish again for voices on the right-hand side: that ultimately pays off for the original.” SPD country chief Florian von Brunn accused Söder of dealing with climate protection “lateral thinkers”. to mean. Criticism was also voiced by the CDU. “Aiwanger from the Free Voters talks like the AfD”, tweeted for example Ruprecht Polenz. Also the CDU member of the Bundestag Matthias Hauer expressed himself: “Anyone who seriously believes that a ‘silent majority’ in Germany must ‘take back democracy’ has reached the end of the populist flagpole and is repeating AfD fairy tales.”

Political scientist warns about Erding demo – Chancellor Scholz also comments

Political scientist Ursula Münch told the dpa: “The organizers and most of the speakers at the demonstration should have realized that this game with the fire of populism cannot be won by serious politicians or organizers. The screamers play their own game: either you become one of them or you get drowned out.”

Democrats cannot win a flowerpot at such events. That’s why they better keep their hands off it.

On the radio station Antenne Bayern, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also said on Saturday: “The law that is being discussed in the German Bundestag is quite different from the one that was much discussed on the basis of a draft bill that was not even fully discussed.” The “Building Energy Act” should now be checked in all directions in the Bundestag – with a single goal: “No one should be overwhelmed and have to do something that he or she cannot afford.” summer break coming. (mbr with dpa)