Home page politics

From: Ulrike Hagen

Press Split

The Bavarian government coalition is distributing 100 million euros to parliamentary group initiatives in the constituencies in the Free State. The opposition speaks of “PR nonsense”.

Munich – In Bavaria, the distribution of an additional 100 million euros by the government factions CSU and Free Voters is causing discussions. These so-called parliamentary group initiatives are resources from the state budget with which members of parliament can set their own accents – for example for rural areas, science and research, police and emergency services as well as art and culture. However, the government members who present themselves as patrons with the gifts in their constituencies are not well received by everyone: the Bavarian opposition is complaining and demanding that the money be given to the municipalities instead.

The Bavarian government coalition is distributing 100 million euros to so-called faction initiatives. Claudia Köhler, Green budget politician, speaks of “PR nonsense”. © Imago/Rolf Poss

CSU and Free Voters distribute 100 million euros in constituencies – to “set their own accents”

Although a double budget is currently being drawn up for 2024/25, the parliamentary group leaders announced on Wednesday (March 20).that the 100 million euros will be distributed in 2024 alone. A further financial injection is planned for 2025. In comparison, only 70 million euros were earmarked for parliamentary group initiatives in the 2023 budget “in order to set our own accents for local projects. We are particularly pleased about the increase in funds for village renewal,” said the government faction under Markus Söder.

Cash gifts for constituencies in Bavaria: Opposition rails against “PR bimborium”

“The parliamentary group initiatives are a sign of down-to-earth and people-oriented politics,” said Josef Zellmeier, chairman of the budget committee in the Bavarian state parliament. Outstanding projects throughout Bavaria would be supported: “from the ski jump in Upper Franconia, Bavaria's first cooperative bakery in Lower Franconia, the young farmers' school at the foot of the Zugspitze to an autonomous bus in Lower Bavaria. We are strengthening Bavaria in its diversity and class.”

“Self-service in the household in difficult times”: Green opposition in Bavaria sharply criticizes it

The opposition expressed sharp criticism of the measure. Claudia Köhler from the Greens raged in a statement, the “Faction Reserve is self-service to the household in difficult times”. She criticized the Söder government's creation of “play money” with which MPs could give gifts to their constituencies. Köhler called the campaign “indecent” in times of tight budgets. “Faction reserve is self-service to the household in difficult times.”

The Greens in Bavaria criticize “showcase applications” and demand 100 million for the municipalities

Köhler spoke of “PR nonsense”, of “showcase proposals” that created “budget holes” in specialist budgets, especially in the areas of health, science and art. “These 100 million euros should instead be given to municipalities throughout Bavaria – immediately! “For the renovation of schools, for daycare places, for swimming pools, for youth centers, for climate adaptation and much more,” explains the Green Party member of the state parliament, “so the money goes directly to the people of Bavaria.”

SPD MP: “Constituency work by the CSU and Free Voters financed with tax money”

The SPD member of the state parliament Volkmar Halbleib described the parliamentary group reserve on Wednesday as “constituency work by the CSU and Free Voters financed with tax money”. The selection of projects is opaque and arbitrary: “The so-called faction reserve is play money for the factions. We as the SPD welcome many of these uses. But here the constituency work of the CSU and Free Voters representatives is financed from tax revenues in a landlord-style way.”