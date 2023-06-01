Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

The CSU was once a 50+x party in Bavaria. That’s over – but the coalition in Munich can achieve that value. The Greens are in trouble.

Munich – A good four months before the Bavarian elections, the coalition of Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) is on course “50+x”. In a recent survey, the CSU is stagnating – but the junior partner Freie Wahler has increased again. In this Sunday question, the two partners now have more than 50 percent of the total votes. The big losers of the survey, however, are the Greens.

Before the Bayern election: Söder and Aiwanger together are over 50 percent in the survey

In the 2013 state elections, Horst Seehofer’s CSU won 47.7 percent of the votes for the last time alone came close to the symbolic 50 percent hurdle. Those times seem over. Nevertheless, a close race for government power in Bavaria is apparently a long way off: A current Insa survey commissioned by the Picture sees the Christsozialen stable at 40 percent. The free voters around Hubert Aiwanger increase by two percentage points to 11 percent.

In view of the votes to be expected for “other parties”, the CSU and Free Voters should be able to count on a more than solid parliamentary majority even below the absolute voting majority. The left, among others, is likely to miss entry into parliament. But the FDP must also continue to worry: Insa currently sees the Liberals in Bavaria at exactly 5 percent.

Bayern survey: Greens lose significantly

The worry lines of the Bavarian Greens are likely to deepen. According to this data, the state party with its figureheads Katharina Schulze and Ludwig Hartmann ranks at 15 percent – that’s a whopping three percentage points less than in the previous survey from April. A BR survey saw the Greens still at 16 percent in mid-May. In both cases, the party is below its 2018 election result. In contrast to the CSU.

The reasons for the significant weakness are not clear from the data. However, a connection with the heating law and dispute of the traffic light coalition seems conceivable – or a lack of government perspective: Söder has already ruled out an alliance several times.

The SPD can obviously benefit: the comrades, repeatedly shaken by weak Bayern results, increase one percentage point to 11 percent. But the AfD is also on the upswing. After they decided on two top candidates from the Höcke camp, the right-wing populists received 12 percent, one point more than in the previous month.

Bayern election: Söder against “Last Generation” – according to the survey, a majority possible

The Bavarian coalition recently received harsh criticism from parts of the competition because of the raids against the climate activists of the “last generation” initiated by the Free State – the left is even planning charges against politicians. According to another current survey, the measure taken by prosecutors could be well received by the population. According to a Forsa survey for RTL and n-tv, 58 percent of people in Germany consider the measure correct, 37 percent excessive. There were no specific figures for Bavaria.

These events are not yet priced into the new Sunday question data. According to its own statements, Insa interviewed 1,000 citizens in Bavaria for its current Bavaria survey from May 16th to 23rd. The institute gave the “maximum error tolerance” at 3.1 percentage points. In any case, election polls are only snapshots – precisely because of few party ties and short-term election decisions, the data should not be regarded as forecasts of the election outcome. (fn)