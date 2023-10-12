Home page politics

They’re talking to each other again: the CSU and the Free Voters meet for many hours to talk about arguments and questions of style. Peace and joy do not reign now either, but one suspects there is a basis for continued government.

Munich – What Hubert Aiwanger says sounds ambiguous. “We are energized,” he explains on the way to the meeting with the CSU. From a passionate hunter who recently had heated verbal battles with Markus Söder, this can be understood as a threat. But it is meant in terms of content – Aiwanger sees himself prepared to negotiate the details of the coalition immediately. And all of them. “We would be ready to conclude today.”

Chamber. At their first meeting since the Bavarian election, the two parties are about getting closer together after a heated argument (“girlish”, “pubescent”), not about detailed negotiations. It succeeds to some extent. The 25 negotiators sit together for 160 minutes. Both sides then report a rapprochement. It was “a good, clear discussion,” says FW parliamentary group leader Florian Streibl, who along with his CSU colleague Klaus Holetschek were the only ones to appear in front of the press afterwards. Neither of them dares to answer questions. This suggests that there was more internal rumbling.

Participants confirm this, although not everyone likes to talk about a “cleansing thunderstorm”. There was some trust again, but a lot of skepticism remained. Prime Minister and Vice President at least look each other in the eyes, Söder even tries to joke, looking at a platter of sausage rolls provided, that there should have been “only muesli” during discussions with the Greens.

Internally, the Free Voters primarily reject the accusation of being borderline right-wing. This is not how the communally rooted party defines itself, but Aiwanger’s statements (“bringing back democracy”) indicated a change of course. He is demanding a different style from the CSU. He accused Söder of “humiliation” in recent years when it came to vaccination. In the group on Thursday, dubbed a “therapy meeting” by the media, he repeated this clearly, say FW representatives from the confidential group. Söder counters that he was just asked by journalists about Aiwanger’s vaccination status and just passed on the question. The CSU attacks Aiwanger because of his rather patchy memory of the leaflet affair. Here, however, the FW have so far been loyal to their boss.

In terms of content, there is little that is tangible, just a clear reminder to all negotiators to plan sparingly and not to want any new debt. The coalition negotiations should now begin very quickly – today in the state parliament. Specialist groups are supposed to work through the policy areas for a good two weeks, with the big group meeting on Wednesday.

Drop Söder? Aiwanger rejects speculation

There are no signs of a major disagreement between the two bourgeois parties. Almost all of the negotiators know each other. On the CSU side there are only state politicians, including five ministers; The Free Voters have also brought in the experienced Nuremberg district administrator Armin Kroder (50), who also has a good connection with CSU Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann.

At the very end, probably on the weekend of the 27th/28th/29th. October, the departments will be distributed. After their election victory (ten more MPs), the Free Voters insist on a fourth ministry. The Prime Minister will be elected on October 31st. Aiwanger rejected speculation that the Free Voters had the idea of ​​letting Söder fail in the first round of voting.

There are hardly any alternatives to the coalition anyway. The Free Voters have no other option for co-government. Although the CSU has plans B and C with the SPD (just) and the Greens, Söder does not want to form a government with a traffic light party. In addition, the SPD and the Greens have not yet reorganized their parliamentary group leadership.