In an interview, Environment Minister Schulze accuses the Union of blocking the expansion of renewable energies. She also has sharp words for Söder.

Berlin – With regard to the energy transition, Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) has sharp words for the CDU and CSU. In an interview with the Augsburger Allgemeine she explained the measures planned so far to implement the new climate law and complained about the slow expansion of renewable energies. Among other things, she made the Ministry of Economic Affairs responsible for this:

Interview with Environment Minister: Schulze with sharp criticism of Union

“It is really more than annoying that the Ministry of Economic Affairs, of all people, is still pretending that we don’t need any additional energy for the conversion of traffic and industry in the next few years.” It is the basis for all other climate protection measures and should actually be the ” central task of the government ”.

When asked what exactly needs to happen, Schulze replied: “In the area of ​​wind power, for example, we have to move away from the discussion about how to prevent wind turbines.” In some federal states, this is exactly the problem. Wind energy would be prevented by so-called “distance rules”. But it must be a matter of making wind turbines possible at all levels.

Schulze calls CSU boss Söder “ordinary seaman” – he advocates the 10H rule

“And of course it is also not possible for Bavaria to want to build a future energy system in its own country exclusively on solar energy. The Bavarian Prime Minister is an ordinary seaman who relies on the expansion of wind in other countries without solidarity, ”Schulze told Augsburger Allgemeine.

According to information from the dpa, Markus Söder (CSU) announced a few days ago that he wanted to keep the controversial 10H distance rule for the construction of wind turbines. The 10H rule, which has been in force in Bavaria since 2014, states that a wind turbine must be at least ten times its height away from residential developments. Critics complain that since then the expansion of wind power in Bavaria has practically come to a standstill. (dpa / tkip)

With our new politics newsletter you will always be kept informed about national and international political events.