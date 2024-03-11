Home page politics

From: Mike Schier, Lukas Rogalla

Press Split

The GDL is calling for a new strike that will affect millions of rail passengers. The railways and politicians react with frustration – Söder also makes accusations.

Munich – In the collective bargaining dispute with Deutsche Bahn, the train drivers' union GDL has called for a new strike. The 24-hour strike in passenger transport is scheduled to begin from 2 a.m. on Tuesday. For freight traffic, it is scheduled to begin on Monday evening (March 11th) at 6 p.m.

The railway described the strike as a “blatant imposition” for millions of rail passengers. Despite the short lead time, attempts are being made to “offer a basic service for long-distance, regional and S-Bahn traffic,” explained the railway. Frustration was also expressed in politics. “Striking instead of negotiating is irresponsible,” said Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP). GDL boss Claus Weselsky “continues to push the envelope further”.

Markus Söder is not happy with the rail strikes. © Manngold/Imago / Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON/Imago | Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Söder accuses GDL of “abusing” the right to strike because of the rail strike

Even before the GDL announcement on Sunday, Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck said that his “personal understanding had now really come to an end”. The dispute should not be fought “on the back”. Just like Markus Söder: “Germany is not a strike country,” said Bavaria’s Prime Minister on Friday Munich Mercury. “The right to strike is a valuable asset, but unfortunately the GDL is abusing it more and more. “This is unacceptable in the long term,” said the CSU chairman. “The disproportionate strike is damaging people, the economy and our prosperity. That's why the Federal Transport Minister must now finally intervene personally and settle the strike quickly.” Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) had called on the parties to hold new talks several times.

The German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) gave the railway a deadline of 6 p.m. on Sunday evening on Friday. According to its own information, it would have been ready for new negotiations from Monday if the company had submitted a new written offer by then. But the railway let the deadline pass.

Bavaria's Prime Minister since 1945 View photo series

This will now “inevitably lead to industrial action,” said GDL boss Claus Weselsky, assigning the railway responsibility for what is now the sixth strike in this collective bargaining round. He also accused the railway board of directors of “refusal to work” and a “PR campaign” to portray the GDL as not willing to compromise. (with agencies)