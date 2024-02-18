After killing Nicoletta and Renée, Christian Sodano tried to escape in his car: stopped by the Carabinieri and let go

A shocking detail emerges from the investigations into the double crime committed by Christian Sodano last Tuesday 13 February. After killing the mother and sister of his ex, the 27-year-old left the Amato house at high speed, so much so that the Carabinieri at a checkpoint stopped him. The young Finance Marshal would not have confessed to what had happened shortly before and would have walked away.

Christian Sodano, the 27-year-old Marshal of the Financial Police who last Tuesday 13 February, at the height of a quarrel with his ex-girlfriend, is accused of double murder Desyrée Amatotook the life of his mother and her younger sister, the 49-year-old, by shooting him Nicoletta Zomparelli And Renee Amatoaged 49 and 19 respectively.

However, the accusation could also change during the investigations carried out by the investigators. It is evaluated premeditation, for example. Given that objects such as duct tape, handcuffs, a telescopic truncheon and plastic bags were allegedly found in the 27-year-old's car. Objects which, according to what the boy said, they belonged to his mother or he needed them for fishing.

At the moment his arrest has been confirmed and his precautionary measure has been ordered in prison in Latinasince the risk of escape was deemed well founded.

This is because, from what has emerged, it seems that Christian Sodano, after having committed the double crime, would have gotten into his car and left moved away at high speed on the road that would take him back to Latina from Cisterna.

During the journey i Carabinieri engaged in a checkpoint they would too stoppedbut he kept hidden what he had just done and would drove away promising to reduce speed. Updates will follow on this dramatic story that shook an entire town and Italy.