Monday, June 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sodankylä | A motorcyclist died in a crash

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Sodankylä | A motorcyclist died in a crash

Another party in the collision that led to the death of a motorcyclist in Sodankylä was a motorhome.

Motorcyclist died on Sunday afternoon in a crash in Sodankylä, says Lapland rescue service. The other party in the collision was a motorhome.

The accident happened shortly before three o’clock on Nelostie south of Aska.

The driver of the motorhome had to be extricated from the damaged vehicle, the rescue service says.

Present there were emergency services and first aid units, as well as Finnhems’ medical helicopter, which took the motorhome driver to further treatment. According to the rescue service, there were no other participants in the accident.

There was no information on the cause of the accident early Sunday evening.

#Sodankylä #motorcyclist #died #crash

See also  Movies | Nothing New from the Western Front received several Bafta awards
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Saudi Arabia kicks off “biggest Hajj pilgrimage in history”

Saudi Arabia kicks off "biggest Hajj pilgrimage in history"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result