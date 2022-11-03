Like every week, Star Plus announces the release of its new content. For this month, it has prepared a documentary that will be to the taste of its users who love good music: “Soda Stereo: thank you very much”.

With scenes that take us to see memorable moments of the band, the public will be able to see behind the scenes of the show, which took place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was part of the last series of tribute concerts to the group made up of Gustavo Cerati, Charly Alberti and Zeta Bosio.

Trailer for “Soda Stereo: Total Thanks”

The series of shows called “Soda Stereo: total thanks” has the participation of guest artists as Gustavo Santaolalla; Adrián Dárgelos, leader of the Argentine band Babasonicos; Benito Cerati, musician and son of the late vocalist and guitarist Gustavo Cerati; Chris Martin, leader of Coldplay; and the Mexican musician Rubén Albarrán, leader of the band Café Tacvba.

The new chapter of “Especiales Star+” arrives to give viewers exclusive access to unreleased material, as well as enjoy the best moments of live shows and groups that have marked history in Latin music.

“Soda Stereo: Total Thanks” is directed by Alejandro Rall and It can be seen from this Friday, November 4.

More specials in Star Plus

“The authentic decadents: DNA experience 360º”

The popular Argentine band Los Auténticos Decadentes shares the creative intimacy of one of the most important moments of its artistic current affairs: the presentation in July of the year of the record trilogy “ADN” at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City. The production reveals the challenges faced to mount, in just three days, an imposing show presented as a 360º experience.

“Babasonicos: trench”

This is the record of two shows given by the Argentine band Babasónicos in June of this year at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as part of the “Bye bye Tour” that presents their most recent album, “Trinchera”. With a novel and innovative staging that covers much of its history, the concerts recorded in the special embarked nearly 30,000 fans on a unique journey.