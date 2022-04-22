Home page World

Of: Marc Dimitriu

Symbolic picture: Several children drank alcohol in a kindergarten. © Christian Charisius/dpa

Several kindergarten children have drunk alcohol during class. The facility immediately reported the incident to the concerned parents.

Livonia, Michigan (USA) – A frightening incident occurred at a Michigan daycare center that outraged parents. As local TV station Local 4 News reports, a kindergarten child had brought alcohol to class and incited other students to drink it.

USA: Kindergarten children drink alcoholic beverages – parents shocked

Apparently, the kindergarten student at Grand River Academy in Livonia had shared the alcoholic drink with four other students in his class. The child is said to have brought a small plastic bottle of Jose Cuervo, a tequila-mixed drink with more than 10 percent alcohol. A kindergarten teacher noticed the incident and intervened.

The school to which the kindergarten belongs immediately contacted the parents of the five children. They were of course shocked by the news, the report said.

The mother, Alexis Smith, said she received a call from her daughter’s school on the morning of April 14. The elementary school told her about the incident involving her 5-year-old daughter. “So many thoughts went through my head like, what if it was open before the girl took it to school? How much did it cost?” Smith asked.

Kindergarten children drink alcohol: Concerned mother takes daughter out of the facility

“I asked her, ‘Is my daughter okay,'” the worried mom told Local 4 News. “The teacher said, ‘She’s right here and she looks good.’ And then I said, ‘Okay, how much has she been drinking?’” But the school couldn’t give her a clear answer.

“My daughter is on medication,” Smith continued. “First of all, no kid should drink, and you know, just the shock itself, it burns.”

Smith picked her daughter up straight from school and said she wouldn’t be sending her daughter back for the next week. “It’s so heartbreaking,” Smith said. “I feel like her first year of kindergarten has already been cut short because of Covid and situations like this only make it worse.” On the same day, the principal sent a letter to the community to report the incident.

School tries to explain after incident

A spokesman for the school shared the following statement, according to Local 4 News: “We understand our parents’ fears and frustrations. A student brought a pre-mixed alcoholic beverage marketed as adult soda to school and shared it with four classmates. While we try to keep track of everything our students bring to school, that is simply not possible. Unfortunately, these types of adult drinks can easily be confused with kid-friendly drinks. School staff noticed the drink and immediately addressed the situation, including consulting with poison control healthcare professionals and calling parents of affected children. We are grateful that no student became ill or required medical attention.”

