Consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages may be associated with hair loss in men, according to a study study at Tsinghua University, from Beijing. Young people aged 18 to 45 were recruited from 31 provinces in China for an online survey, which assessed everything from hair condition to psychological information of respondents.

The research’s final dataset, which included 1,028 males, showed that 436 of them showed no change in their hair loss pattern. Already 57.6% of them had alterations. “We recommend further support for decreasing sugary beverage consumption among youth to minimize negative health outcomes,” the study reported.

The methodology considered we evaluated the intake frequencies and quantities of 15 beverages, of which sweetened juices, soft drinks, energy and sports drinks, sweetened milk, sweetened nut milk, sweetened teas and sweetened tea and coffee are considered. Those with the most altered results were those who reported consuming more than 4,293 ml of the beverage per day.

Other characteristics, combined with the consumption of soft drinks and other sugar-based drinks, have shown that hair loss can be greater, such as anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

It is also worth considering that young people with altered hair loss patterns were more likely to: be older, smokers or ex-smokers and alcohol consumers; having less education, less physical inactivity and shorter sleep duration; experienced severe anxiety and post-traumatic stress; received clinical treatment for hair loss; have hair loss-related illnesses and a family history of baldness.