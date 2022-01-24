Set in the 1980s, Pedro Asbeg’s feature film (released in 2014) chronicles Brazil’s reactions to the military dictatorship

Football, politics and rock n ‘roll. These are the elements that come together in ‘Democracia em preto e branco’ (‘Democracy in black and white’). Pedro Asbeg’s feature film (released in 2014) chronicles Brazil’s reactions to the military dictatorship. We are in the eighties. And some Corinthians players, led by the legendary Socrates (who played with Fiorentina in Italy between 1984 and ’85), began a new form of management of their club, using democracy and the survey tool to decide everything. From meal times to more demanding choices, such as wanting to print, on their shirts, a message (‘Dia 15 vote’: ‘vote 15’) inviting people to vote in the first Brazilian multi-party elections (1982) since military coup of 1964. ‘Democracia em preto e nero’ is the portrait of a historic and sensational team, which won to the rhythm of rock, forever changing the face of the country. See also Mexican soccer players who coincided in the same team abroad

Football and self-management – The documentary begins with the song ‘Nucleo Base’ by the group ‘Ira!’ (born in Sao Paulo, the same city as Corinthians, in the early Eighties) and the voiceover of Rita Lee (Brazilian rock legend). Following are the key elements of a fundamental historical moment in the history of the country. From the ‘Corinthian Democracy’, or the Corinthians’ innovative way of self-management in the 1980s, recognized as one of the most important actions in the fight against dictatorship (as well as a unique precedent in the world of football), to the birth of Brazilian rock groups. Until the ‘Diretas Ja’ campaign, carried out through large popular demonstrations in the streets of the country’s main cities. All guidelines that, in close connection with each other, expressed the search for a freer and more democratic Brazil, leading to the end of the dictatorship in 1985.

Rock musicians, journalists and politicians – In the documentary appear the footballers Socrates and Casagrande (who played in Italy, between the Eighties and Nineties, with the jerseys of Turin and Ascoli). Among the interviewees there are also two former presidents of Brazil, Cardoso and Lula. Rock musicians, journalists and politicians: their testimonies form the backdrop to the Corinthians political activism movement. “The film’s production process was incredible. I got to know many idols and talk with them about themes that marked my youth. In addition to being one of the last to be able to interview Socrates, ”revealed Asbeg. Socrates (who retired from football and became a doctor) died in 2011, while the film was released in 2014. A symbolic date. Because it coincides with the 50th anniversary of the military coup (1964) and the 30th anniversary of the conclusion of the ‘Diretas Ja’ campaign (1984). See also Miguel Borja, hope of a goal for the National Team for the tie

