Christian Stegbauer is an adjunct professor at the Institute for Sociology at Goethe University. Born in Alsfelder, after training as a biology laboratory assistant at Hoechst AG and attending a technical college, he studied social pedagogy, sociology, social psychology, statistics and economic geography at Goethe University. His scientific focus is on network research, both in social networks and in working life, and internet sociology. The fifty-nine year old, who is married and has two grown children, is a co-founder of the German Society for Network Research and has been its chairman since 2018. He is co-editor of the magazine “kommunikation @ gesellschaft” and, with Iris Clemens, editor of the book “Corona networks. Society under the sign of the virus ”, which will be published shortly by Springer-Sachbuch-Verlag. It explores how the rules in the corona pandemic are changing our coexistence and what consequences this has.

At the moment, politicians everywhere are complaining that citizens are no longer following the Corona rules so strictly. Would you agree with that?