02/21/2024 – 21:38

Social scientist Luiz Werneck Vianna died this Wednesday, 21, in Rio de Janeiro, aged 86. Author of the classic Liberalismo e Sindicato no Brasil (Editora Paz e Terra, 1976), he worked in more than a dozen university institutions across the country. He was currently a professor in the Department of Sociology at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-RJ) , contributing opinion pieces to the Estadão and other media outlets.

Born in 1938 in Rio, Werneck Vianna was raised in the Ipanema neighborhood, in the south of Rio, and attended elite schools, such as Santo Inácio, Andrews, Pedro II and Anglo-Americano. In 1958, he entered the Faculty of Law at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), completing the course in 1962. He also graduated in social sciences at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) in 1967.

At the beginning of the 1960s, he joined the Brazilian Communist Party (PCB), being persecuted by the military dictatorship (1964-1985) from 1968, when he was studying for a master's degree at the University Research Institute of Rio de Janeiro (IUPERJ). “Classes started in 1969, but I couldn't complete the course because with one semester left to finish it, I was 'selected' by DOI-Coi to participate in a season with them and I didn't agree, I hid. My race took me to São Paulo, and from São Paulo I went to Chile”, reported Werneck Vianna in an interview with Celso Castro and Lúcia Lippi Oliveira in 2005.

Werneck Vianna returned from his exile in Chile in 1971, being detained for six months after arriving in Brazil. After leaving prison, he worked as a lawyer for political prisoners. In São Paulo, he was welcomed by Carlos Estevão, Fernando Henrique Cardoso and Francisco Weffort. Alongside FHC, he worked at the Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning (Cebrap). Furthermore, he was advised by Weffort during his doctorate in Sociology at the University of São Paulo (USP).

In 1974, Werneck Vianna collaborated in formulating the political program of the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB). The following year, fleeing the repression of the Communist Party of Brazil in the capital of São Paulo, he returned to Rio and, hidden in the house of playwright Paulo Pontes, a companion from the CPC period, he wrote his thesis “Liberalism and Unions in Brazil.

In a statement, Cidadania lamented the death of the PUC-RJ professor. “An intellectual of the highest quality, he has always understood that politics carried out in an honest and transparent manner and based on the search for consensus is the only path to the social and economic development of a Nation”, says the text.

The Observatório das Metrópoles, from UFRJ, also reported on the death. “Werneck, an important intellectual figure in Brazil and Latin America, leaves an immeasurable legacy of studies and analyzes on Brazilian society, with emphasis on his seminal work 'The Passive Revolution'”, declared the institution in a statement.

Main Works:

– Liberalism and Unions in Brazil (1976);

– The Passive Revolution – Iberism and Americanism in Brazil (1997);

– The Judicialization of Politics and Social Relations (1998);

– Democracy and the three powers in Brazil (2002);

– Modernization and the Modern (2012); between others.

Received the following awards:

– Sergio Buarque de Holanda, in 1997

– Florestan Fernandes, from the Brazilian Society of Sociology (2012)

– ANPOCS Antonio Flavio Pierucci Academic Excellence Award in Sociology, from the National Association of Postgraduate Studies and Research in Social Sciences (ANPOCS) (2014)