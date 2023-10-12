Tolerance is a bit of a bad smell. Taking sides, transparency and taking a tough position have become social currency. Tolerance is sometimes satirized as a synonym for indifference or weak neutrality. Ambivalence is for wimps.

Tolerance

Kees Schuyt:Limited tolerance.About tolerance, intolerance and the unbearable. Boom, 368 pages. €29.90 ●●●●●

Anyone looking for a counterbalance to this disillusionment about tolerance can turn to the famous Dutch sociologist Kees Schuyt, who published his latest book, Limited tolerance, has devoted to the subject. For Schuyt, tolerance is not without obligation and has limits (particularly against anti-democratic political forces), but it remains the indispensable foundation for a pluralistic democracy.

Schuyt (1943) stands in the tradition of progressive-liberal thinkers such as the philosopher John Rawls, who A Theory of Justice (1971) provided a model for social justice. In his new book, Schuyt argues for a renewed sense of community after years of neoliberalism, for the revitalization of the civil society and a “firm, unsentimental conception of humanity.” But he is averse to the anti-emancipatory desire for authority and hierarchy in some, more conservative-communitarian versions of community spirit.

His plea for the rule of law and democracy concludes the book. In Limited tolerance Above all, Schuyt provides a beautiful history of the concept of tolerance, placed in a historical context. ‘Being able to tolerate each other’ as it took shape from Italian humanism in the fifteenth century. He traces its development through the era of the Wars of Religion, through Erasmus and Montaigne to the Enlightenment of Hume and Kant and to the beginning of the current century. Not only the ideas of these philosophers are discussed, but also modern human rights and the contemporary Dutch practice of toleration (which may seem pragmatic, but also “splits and splits” the opinion of the population).

Schuyt discusses more modern Dutch history. He praises George van den Bergh’s 1938 oration on democracy and the rule of law (which has recently been brought to attention again by legal philosopher Bastiaan Rijpkema in Resilient democracy, 2015). He analyzes pillarization as a “system of tolerance”, but mainly at the top of the pyramids. The “mutual denunciation” continued as usual. Yet that tolerance was a condition for the emancipation that would take place from the 1960s onwards.

Has it gone through? Schuyt previously warns about increased intolerance and fanaticism in politics and society. Attention to the Dutch tradition of practical tolerance can prevent ‘complicated coexistence’ from being reduced to ‘simple stereotyping, prejudices and morally charged group distinctions’. An empirical sociologist always keeps an eye on ambiguity – and Schuyt certainly does that in this book.