06/02/2023 – 3:11 pm

Ten years ago, when she decided to undertake in the fashion business with the creation of a native digital brand, the businesswoman from São Paulo Carolina Pucci Carvalho I only knew the world of fabrics, prints and clothing as a consumer. Accustomed to traveling abroad for work as an executive in the pharmaceutical industry, she was always looking for brands that combined the best design with the best ESG practices. That was the idea for the business model of MyBasic, today with a store on the elegant Rua Greenlândia, in Jardim Europa, in São Paulo. “It started from a personal need, because I couldn’t find basic clothes in Brazil that were made to last, with some bossa, and that valued the pillar of sustainability, both in the environmental aspect and in the workmanship”, said Carol to DINHEIRO. “I heard talk of work analogous to slavery in clothing and saw the opportunity to do something different.” After researching suppliers of natural and biodegradable fabrics, she sought out the Ecotece Institute, which was forming the first productive group of vulnerable women to work in knitting. Today MyBasic is a B Corp and a reference both in the use of materials and social labor. And always focusing on the basics. “A good wardrobe needs timeless pieces,” said the Brazilian slow fashion pioneer who is creating the future of fashion.

AVIATION

New Cessna Introduced in Switzerland

The midsize jet Cessna Citation Ascend it will only hit the market in two years, but it has already left the segment in suspense. Presented at the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (Ebace), between May 23 and 25, in Geneva, Switzerland, the model was developed based on an advisory board of customers, pilots, mechanics and passengers. They pitched ideas throughout the design process so Textron Aviation better understood what to include in the design. With capacity for four passengers and at high-speed cruising power (816 km/h), the range will be nearly 4,000 kilometers, enough to travel from São Paulo to Lima, in Peru. The price has not still been published.

CAR

BMW hybrids don’t even need the key

There were only three months between the global launch and the start of sales in Brazil of the new BMW X5 and X6. Produced at the automaker’s factory in Spartanburg, USA, the two SUVs gained visual upgrades to propulsion. The plug-in hybrid xDrive50e version of the X5 combines a 313hp six-cylinder petrol engine with a 197hp electric motor – allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.8 seconds. In the X6, the combined power is 625hp. Available for both, the Digital Key Plus technology replaces the vehicle’s physical keys for opening the doors and starting the engine. There is not even the need to bring the smartphone or smartwatch close to the vehicle handle to open it. The price of the X5 (pictured) starts at R$709,950 at BMW dealerships.

HOTEL

Among the most luxurious suites in Egypt

The Palace is the name of the largest and most exclusive accommodation for tourists in a hotel in Sharm El Sheikh, an Egyptian city on the coast of the Red Sea that gained fame for its crystalline waters. Opened in May at the Four Seasons hotel, the suite will only operate seasonally through October and is part of a multi-million dollar expansion that has doubled the size of the property. With a total area of ​​565 m2, it offers a swimming pool, gym, spa, private dressing room and office, in addition to complete residential facilities, such as living and dining rooms. Rates on request. But just for comparison, the suite in a category below costs US$ 4,300 for a couple. Information: fourseasons.com/sharmelsheikh.























