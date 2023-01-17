There was a difference, there is, and there will always be a difference. There’s nothing wrong with that, by the way. Like in R’dam-zuid, a house has been sold there for about 110 million euros. Also, there is nothing wrong with that.
Quite stigmatizing: a picture of a smoker is shown….. But perhaps the poverty-related lung and neck cancer has to do with moldy houses and cheap, radioactive building materials. Or with a factory in the poor residential area that emits harmful substances, because no one cares. Or it’s because of the daily stress of making ends meet, the nagging feeling of powerlessness, failure and your own fault for smoking. J Simons
Peter Young
2 hours ago
Pretty simple. By having the government double the NET salary and keep the gross salary the same. All other government interventions and programs have proved futile in recent years, only a substantial increase in prosperity in these neighborhoods can turn the tide. So, Mrs Kaag, reduce the tax and premium burden considerably now and everyone will benefit!
Fritz Hagen
2 hours ago
That gap cannot be closed and has been growing ever since the war on the middle class.
Tony Short
2 hours ago
Another study with the same results about the financial situation as 3 years ago. Then nothing happened to it. Do the same research again in 2 or 3 years and we will say the same thing again….
Dolly J. de Groot
1 hour ago