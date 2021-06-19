S.Let’s imagine a very young person who is on YouTube, suddenly turns wrong and comes across one of these videos that always show the same thing: an older man with a strict parting who sits across from a significantly younger woman, wrapped in billows of smoke and talk. On and on. Every now and then the woman asks a question, which in turn is followed by a longer monologue. Said young person would possibly date these films to the fairly early Federal Republic: a man who smokes in the television studio! A woman who hangs on his lips! An interview with a single person that lasts longer than an hour!

Jörg Thomann Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

What young people cannot know: These videos are only ten or 15 years old. And they don’t just show an old man, but an old wise man – not an old white man, as people like to blaspheme today, but a wise man. Well, he was also white, but above all he was considered wise and, according to a survey, even the wisest of all Germans. Helmut Schmidt was his name, the former chancellor was his title of nobility, Sandra Maischberger was the questioner, and what some today would revile as mansplaining in its pure form was a ritual in which the television people had their worldview, which had been shaken by the confusing times, corrected. Schmidt seemed to have experienced everything and personally mastered almost every global crisis; there was something extremely reassuring to see and hear him. Except maybe for pulmonologists.