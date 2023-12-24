Society | What do swimming halls tell about Finland and Finnishness? HS took the wondering professor for a water run

Help the wondering professor and answer our survey, how should it be in the swimming hall.

Vuosaari the heads of water runners are flying in the pool on the new side of the swimming hall. One of them belongs to a guest from Tampere, social worker– and professor of health policy Juho Saarielle. The man is covered in water from the neck down.

Water hides the spectrum of bodies: each one's own muscles, fats, wrinkles and patties.

There is something very Finnish about Saari.

“We are different, but equal and balanced.”

Juho Saari has been doing water running since 2020. There are two positions. Upright is suitable for knee-to-chest running. Vaaempi is more like normal swimming.

From the island became a water runner before the corona in 2020. The doctor told me at the time that hip surgery was ahead. The island itself could influence when.

The running technique was quickly learned. After that, water running became boring.

In order to combat boredom, Saari began to wonder about the same phenomenon as he had done so many times before. There is only a kick or a hand scoop left for analysis and scientific publication.

“What exactly is this swimming pool? A new church in the middle of the village?”

“Why has the public authority built these in every municipality and quite a few neighborhoods? Why does the state give this gift to its citizens?”

You can get an idea of ​​the scale of the questions from recent calculations by Sportvenue, which maintains sports venue websites. If at least four lanes of at least 25 meters are taken as the criterion for a hall, there are about 190 swimming halls in Finland, says a special expert Jari Räikkönen From Sprotvenue.

On the Uimahalliportaalit.fi website there are about 220 destinations listed, but there are also spas among them.

To Vuosaari The island was brought to you by a joint reader survey of the University of Tampere and HS, which you can answer at the end of the story. HS uses the answers to make up stories. Saari, on the other hand, plans to use them in a long, perhaps 80-page letter to his colleague the professor To Ali Qadir.

Qadir has moved to Tampere from Pakistan. Saari believes that the letter could help a new colleague to understand what makes Finland Finland.

“If you know how to behave in a swimming pool, you know how to behave in Finland.”

“If you understand the place of the swimming pool in Finnish society, you understand the operating principles of society reasonably well.”

Water runner The island in the pool is the object of many looks. Hall manager Tarja Korvenpää at least he looks, that's what he promised. At the end of a long conversation, we asked Korvenpäät to be a swimming buddy, but he did not agree.

Hall manager Tarja Korvenpää and the employees' joint show of skills, the hall's Joulumaa.

Where might Korvenpää be watching us?

In the lobby, close to the Christmas arrangement built by the employees of the hall? Or from the control room? The pools on the old and new sides of the swimming hall are constantly filmed by about 20 cameras, and there are about 60 cameras in the entire sports hall, including the outdoor areas.

According to Korvenpää, the swimming supervisors see “sometimes things they wouldn't expect to see” from the control room screens. Even at the risk of embarrassing scenes, the cameras must be monitored at all times. The water in the swimming pool is, as Juho Saari expresses it, “tamed water” as opposed to wild and free natural waters.

The essence of domesticated water includes extreme safety. It must not spoil the environment, and it must not make you sick. Above all, you must not drown in it.

Drownings prevent the eyes of cameras and swimming supervisors in the Vuosaari hall, but they are only part of the picture. Everything starts from the rules: small children must not be left without adult supervision, and there is no point in deep water if you cannot swim 25 meters.

Compliance with the rules is monitored, and violations are dealt with. Even so, children are found weekly in the pool facilities without parents or other adult supervisors. It is often the case that the son takes a sauna, but not at all as diligently as his father, mother, brother or sister.

Correspondingly, adults sometimes end up in the deep end, whose lack of swimming skills is revealed at the same moment when the floating water running belt comes off.

There are rollators and wheelchairs in the corridors of the hall. You can borrow them in the washrooms and pool areas and leave yours waiting for your return from a swimming trip.

Despite all the foresight, monitoring and intervention in danger areas, emergencies sometimes arise in the hall. Korvenpää's troops practice their exemplary care regularly. A routine helps when time is short.

The know-how is used on average every two weeks. The hall has its own notebook for near-miss situations, and this year information on 28 events has been recorded in it. They have ranged from slipping to fainting spells and epilepsy and heart attacks.

“There have been two bad first aid jobs that required resuscitation,” says Korvenpää.

Vuosaari The sports hall is the second largest hall in Finland in terms of visitors, after Mäkelänrinne. Approximately 650,000 visits are accumulated per year, of which swimmers, water runners and water jumpers account for almost two thirds. In the comparison of swimming pools, Vuosaari ranks in the top five.

Saara is interested in how Vuosaari's hall is made sure that it is full, but not too full. Perhaps with pricing like Saari's home hall in Tampere's Kaleva?

“There are no daily prices. On weekends, you may have to wait in line when there are only a certain number of changing booths. 500 on the general side, and about a hundred in the group changing rooms and private saunas. More cannot be taken at a time,” says Korvenpää.

The island is also interested in the division of labor in municipal swimming pools and private spas. Usually, according to him, it is clear. People come to the hall for swimming, water running and gymnastics, as well as saunas and meeting friends. In the spas, you can go down the hill and enjoy the bubbles and jets, maybe even have a drink.

Vuosaari's swimming hall has elements familiar from spas, such as massaging showers, whirlpools and a winding slide.

In Vuosaari, the border is more blurred. The new side has a slide that ends roughly directly in the bubbles.

According to Korvenpää, the slide and also the jumping towers have a purpose and a purpose. They attract teenagers to the hall. That's how the customer base expands to represent all age groups in Vuosaari, from babies to adults and seniors.

Tarja Korvenpää has been Vuosaari's hall manager for 17 years. During that time, he has become quite the integrator. A large part of Vuosaari's approximately 40,000 inhabitants are immigrants, but Korvenpää doesn't necessarily notice that in the hall.

“Same rules for everyone”, is his big line.

The entire water mass of the swimming pools circulates through the filters twice a day. A new purifier was put into use in Vuosaari in the summer, thanks to which almost all the water can be returned to the circulation again, says Tarja Korvenpää.

They can be explained and justified to most visitors in their own language. There are 11 representatives of different nationalities in the hall's staff and they have “quite extensive language skills”. Written and verbal instructions have sometimes been supplemented by showing what follows from breaking the rules.

For example, the importance of washing in Vuosaari has been illustrated with a small exhibition assembled in the lobby. On display was a basketball-sized pile of dirt and debris collected from the coarse filters: plasters, sanitary napkins, fluff, mucus and nöf-nöf, nöft.

Marko Oljemark investigates what all the water has left in the coarse filter. The device resembles a dishwasher filter, but is just much bigger.

At the bottom of the coarse filter, all kinds of things come off from swimmers, from hair to plasters and earplugs. They stand out as yellow in the middle of the picture.

Hall hygiene gets wrapped up in the habit of looking and being the object of the gaze. The water in the pool covers the multitude of bodies, but to get into the pool you have to walk on a catwalk. It is subject to gazes ranging from subtle noticing to blatant staring.

In Vuosaari and elsewhere in Finland, even more naked, naked, is to sit in the sauna of the swimming hall and shower yourself clean before going into the pool. That way, you don't smuggle sweat into the common swimming water in your swimming trunks.

Will Saari write something about this to his Pakistani colleague Ali Qadir?

“Dear Ali…”

In Finland, people sit in the sauna of a swimming pool. In his letter to his Pakistani colleague, Juho Saari plans to explain why this is done.

What a shame, that Saare will be in a hurry to leave the pool and go to the ministry. We remain a photographer Juhani Niiranen with us to swim again and after that we get to witness the bright moment of integration in the sauna. In that case, the common rules change to Finnish.

A group of teenagers and young adults enter the sauna, some wearing shorts. Photographer Niiranen begins to guide why it would be good to leave them on the side of the shower. He gets side support from one of the young people, reportedly born in Kokkola.

There will be room for the sauna, and soon the door will open again.

A young man enters, now without shorts, hands covering strategic places. He sits down on the boards giggling excitedly, but naked. That's how it should be in a sauna.