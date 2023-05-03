Vice president made quick statement on searches and seizures at former president Jair Bolsonaro’s home

the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) spoke this Wednesday (May 3, 2023) about the operation that investigates the insertion of false data in vaccination cards against covid-19. “You need to have an investigation. What society expects: investigation. It is important that things are clarified.” told reporters. A Federal Police (Federal police) carried out searches and seizures at the home of the former president, Jair Bolsonaro.

Watch (46s):