Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- The use of cannabis as a natural medicine alternative for many years it has been a taboo, which has prevented society from daring to seek this type of medication, however, there are currently a number of pages and places that sell medicinal products made from this ingredient. legally, which has allowed the number of people who freely use it to increase, said Gina Garza, a merchant in Guamúchil, Sinaloa.

The young woman pointed out that There are multiple benefits that cannabis provides as a medicine and used for medical purposesand within these he commented that conditions such as stress, depression, pain, control seizures, diabetes, epilepsy, anxiety, arthritis are treated, in addition to being used in chemotherapy treatments.

It is also said to protect the nervous system, is an antioxidant, prevents tumor formation, improves sleep quality, regulates the immune system, and more. He said this is based on the information that is printed on the products and what is published by the pages that have the permits for the sale of products that contain cannabis.

He explained that the variants of cannabis that can be used as ingredients in medicinal products are CBD and TH, since thanks to their properties they can be used for medicinal purposes.

He pointed out that there are a large number of people who turn to this type of medication to treat different diseases and mainly pain.

At this point, he clarified that in the last year is when people have seen greater freedom to buy medicinal products made from cannabis, since due to the taboo that existed, citizens did not dare to buy them freely.

And the fact that there are businesses and pages with legal permissions for the sale of this type of medicine has given society the confidence to use natural medicines without fear of what they will say.

“People do look for these products, people they know and who have faced serious degenerative problems,” he commented. He said that there is no sector of the population that predominates in the purchase of medicines made from cannabis, since it is people of all ages who take refuge in natural medicines that have cannabis as their main ingredient, when a few years ago they were mainly older adults who used cannabis as a medicine.