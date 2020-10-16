The Chancellor speaks of “calamity”, an old-fashioned word. It sounds like doom, like a natural disaster. But the increasing numbers of infections are primarily man-made. And behind the drastic vocabulary is Merkel’s concern for the common good. She fears that even the sharpest appeals and widespread curfew will not work.

Is things going better in Italy because the Bergamo shock is in the bones of the Italians? Holiday impressions speak for it, but the numbers there are also rising again. Germany had also disciplined the corona shock in the spring. Almost everyone obeyed the rules, hardly anyone grumbled about the lockdown, and aluminum hats only came into fashion later.

Is fear returning now? Would that be good, especially in Berlin? Many people sit close together in the pubs, celebrate parties and family celebrations. But fear is not a good advisor because if the crisis persists, it will eventually subside. Carelessness spreads, carelessness. Is that just the “others”?

Let’s be honest: Even if you don’t celebrate large family weddings, how many different people from your relatives, friends or colleagues did you meet in March? And how many now?

It was not politics that produced the rising corona curves, but we ourselves

The second wave cannot be fended off with shock and order, with panic and police. But by everyone pulling together. In France, Spain or the Netherlands, rigid measures may be essential in the face of even more dramatic developments. But in this country for the time being it is not appropriate to call for a strong state, but for a strong community. Not loyalty, but solidarity, said Markus Söder.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können ]

We ourselves provoked the danger of the exponential rise of the corona curves, not politics or too lax regulations. We, society, screwed it up. But that also means: We, society, can fix it. Responsibility for one’s own cause, for the well-being of everyone, that’s what it’s all about. We want freedom and democracy, we want to be able to continue to protest, also against the state. But that only works if the public space is preserved, without a second lockdown.

Berliners are known for the fact that they need a while before they realize that the public space belongs to them too, so you don’t litter it. Committed to the common good: This responsibility now extends to the private sphere. What I do behind the front door has consequences for everyone.

Civil courage and jumping over one’s own shadow – that is what is needed now

Now nobody is sensible around the clock. So it is not a force of compulsory character that is required, but sensitivity for the big, big consequences of the small individual freedoms that one takes. It is no different with climate protection.

Living with the pandemic means caution, consideration, caution. This includes a large portion of moral courage when the bus driver is snapped at by mask gruff, and the ability of the authority-critical district of Friedrichhain-Kreuzberg, for example, to jump over their own shadow and to allow the Bundeswehr to reinforce the health department. Then fear would not be the decisive motor, but self-interest. The last shared spaces are at stake. It would be stupid if only small families could celebrate Christmas together.