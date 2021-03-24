Eight months ago, María Teresa López Hernández assumed the presidency of the Illustrious Official College of Veterinarians of Murcia and has worked in an interesting way to make the veterinary profession visible, and so that society knows the work carried out by veterinarians and veterinarians in the Region of Murcia . In this sense, the head of the College highlights the challenges that these professionals face and underlines the commitment of the current board to “disseminate and promote the profession.”

–What balance could you make of your first eight months at the head of the veterinary family of the Region of Murcia?

–It is a great honor to work defending and fighting for the Murcian veterinary profession. They have been a very tough few months, with a lot of work. We need to give visibility to the daily work of our colleagues. We want society to really know the work they do and that is why we are establishing new lines of communication both internally (improving the collegiate / College relationship) and externally, facing society. We also intend to promote social networks, which today are one of the largest sources of social information, to have an active presence in them.

“We hope that the reforms we are doing will encourage our non-collegiate colleagues to do so”



–What challenges and challenges do Murcian veterinarians face in times of Covid-19?

– It is very important to emphasize that veterinary medicine is one of the so-called essential professions, of vital importance for society. In fact, never, not even in the worst moment of the pandemic, have we stopped working, as we had and have to ensure the health of the food we eat and the health of our pets. Our profession is suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic like any other health profession: risking their lives to ensure the well-being and health of supply and companion animals, controlling the wholesomeness and traceability of the food that society has to consume, and inspecting squares and markets, fish markets and food packaging and catering establishments. And, almost always, with minimal security measures.

Another challenge, with or without a pandemic, as I have already said, is to promote the dissemination and knowledge of our profession, giving it greater visibility through the media and social networks. For us it is important to publicize the work we do in different areas such as production, food safety, small animal clinics, research and in the agri-food area, etc.

–How many veterinarians are integrated in the College? Do you foresee the incorporation of more collegiate members?

–There are currently more than 1,030 professionals, but there are many more in the Region.

We hope that the reforms and changes in the mode of operation that we are carrying out will encourage our non-collegiate colleagues to do so. At the same time, we want to be the beacon that guides the new generations of professionals who graduate, every year, from the magnificent Faculty of Veterinary Medicine that we have in our Region.

“Another of our challenges is to promote the dissemination and knowledge of veterinary medicine, giving it more visibility”



–What are the projects your College is currently working on?

–We have collaborated with the City Council of Caravaca de la Cruz in its animal welfare ordinance that is about to see the light of day. Likewise, we are part of the animal welfare table of the Lorca City Council, with the same purpose, and we are contacting all the city councils of our Region to establish communication and collaboration ties. We have held a working meeting with the UMU Veterinary Clinic Hospital in order to begin a series of talks that will be held throughout the year for companion animal veterinarians. On the other hand, we are changing our social networks and solving minor ‘quartermaster’ problems and we belong to the Hunting Advisory Committee. In addition, we are part of the technical meetings of Interporc and of the consultative commission of the General Council of Veterinary Colleges for the elaboration of the new regulations on farm veterinarians. I believe that we have to be in the places that correspond to us, out of knowledge and professionalism.

–Is training another very important chapter for Murcian veterinarians?

-Yes, of course. We are fully aware that training is an added value for our members. Therefore, we offer courses on different topics and we are also working to offer training from external companies. Due to the pandemic that we are currently experiencing, we have had no choice but to bet on digital training, and so far the activities we have carried out in this regard have had great audience success.

–Are Murcian veterinarians getting vaccinated against Covid-19?

–Yes, we are aware that veterinarians and veterinarians are already being vaccinated in different parts of our Region. In addition, in the different meetings that we have held with those responsible for the regional Administration, we have offered our help and collaboration for the application of vaccines in the population.

–Where is Murcian veterinarian heading in the short and medium term?

–We want our School to be an active, dynamic and participatory institution. In short, that it serves to help Murcian veterinarians in their daily work. We also want to continue developing communication, training and the dissemination of our activity.

Veterinary medicine is a historical profession, centuries ago we were called albéitares, but we already existed. Without going any further, it is important to know that the OIE (International Organization of Epizootics, eminently veterinary) predates the WHO (world health organization). Where is it headed? I think there are new market niches to investigate and in which to participate. It is a historic and versatile profession, with a great future ahead.

–What future does the veterinary profession have, in your opinion?

– Without a doubt, it is a very enriching profession, constructive and very hard vocational. We learn every day. That makes it fascinating and it deserves a lifetime to exercise it. I think he has a bright future. As I have already said, there will be new market niches (environment, antimicrobial resistance, control of emerging diseases …) that must be opened and secured, but this, my profession, is a health profession that lasts and will endure through the centuries. . In the words of Louis Pasteur, “medicine heals man, veterinary medicine heals mankind.”