Many Thuringians are more bitter than ever, others believe in the state’s potential and warn against Björn Höcke. A Bundeswehr officer brings both camps to the table.

Erfurt – Everything comes together in the market square. Anyone who stands where people buy their vegetables or sit on a bench in the sun will be presented with a brief overview of what is affecting society within minutes. And in Thuringia, shortly before the election, society is more deeply divided than ever before.

Thuringia election shows division in the country: “Höcke is right after all”

For example, in Greiz, where Elisabeth Kranhold and Anne Veit set up a small stand. “Skirts against Höcke“ is written on a poster, and quotes from Thuringia’s AfD-CEO Björn Höcke. For example, the one with the “monument of shame”. They want to clarify things, says Anne Veit: “Many people don’t even know what is really in the AfD election manifesto.”

“Skirts against Höcke” on the market square in Greiz. © Peter Sieben

It doesn’t take long before a man in his early 50s with a moustache comes to the stand. “Höcke is right,” he says. And the federal government is all warmongers. But Putin is the aggressor, says Anne Veit. “Let the Russians come, we’ll hang the flag up again,” the man complains. “We know from the past, everything was better than today.” A man with white hair and a walking stick joins in. He lived through the last years of the war and the time after that until the fall of the Wall. “That’s nonsense. Everything used to be grey here, nothing was better,” he says. There is no consensus this morning.

Prayers for peace in Ukraine on one side, Russian flags on the other

Just like in Meiningen in the south of the state on the border with Bavaria. The peaceful revolution in Thuringia once began on the square by the town church. Now, every Monday before the state elections, two worlds collide there. On the one hand, refugees from Ukraine hold a vigil together with their Thuringian neighbors, praying for peace. On the other hand, people stand with black, white and red imperial flags and Russian flags. “Chase the Greens out of the country,” they chant. They don’t want to talk about their goals, instead shouting “lying press.”

The enemy image is clear: demonstrators with Russian flags chant in Meiningen in Thuringia: “Chase the Greens out of the country.” © Peter Sieben

Markus Koschlik also lives in Meiningen. He was on the move for years – as a German army officer in Afghanistan and as an engineer in Munich, Heidelberg and Stuttgart. He recently returned to his hometown. And was shocked. “Some things remind me of the early 90s,” says the 41-year-old. Back then, it was commonplace for neo-Nazis to meet up to beat up leftists with quartz gloves. Just a few weeks ago, right-wing extremists attacked the Left Party candidate Leon Walter in Greiz and shouted slogans: “Leon, we’ll get you.”

Attack before Thuringia election on Left Party candidate running against Björn Höcke

Walter is running directly against AfD leader Björn Höcke in his constituency. Höcke is the one who is deeply dividing society, says Koschlik: “He wants to create an enemy image. And his ethnic mentality is being normalized bit by bit. I’m afraid that at some point this will erupt more and more often in violence.”

He wants to do something for his homeland, where he lives with his family. He feels that it is his duty. For months he has been trying to bring the warring camps together and convince them with factual arguments. Sometimes at so-called “town talks” in Meiningen, sometimes online via networks like Linkedin. Koschlik believes that if you can talk directly to potential AfD voters and discuss possible solutions with them, then you might be able to change something before the Thuringia election.

Markus Koschlik from Meiningen: The engineer wants to have objective discussions about the problems in Thuringia. © Peter Sieben

It’s about issues that he knows a lot about as a civil engineer. What can be done about empty houses in villages? When will more bus stops finally be built? These are real problems, says Koschlik. “Many feel left behind and like losers compared to the West.” This is also due to the fact that West and East had different opportunities after reunification. “If I inherit a house here, it’s worth nothing. And I still have to pay the demolition costs. If I inherit a piece of land in Munich, I’ll never have to work again. Many people feel like second-class citizens.”

See potential instead of complaining: “Personal responsibility is underrepresented in some people”

He sees a bitterness among many Thuringians that has grown in the decades following reunification. The promised flourishing landscapes have not been there for them. “On the other hand, the streets here often look better than in the west and the cities have been wonderfully restored,” says Koschlik.

It annoys him that some people isolate themselves in their role as victims instead of seeing the potential. “There really are those complaining Ossi. Some people always complain about everything.” People often blame the state, even for everyday problems. “Perhaps that comes from the GDR era, because the state used to decide everything. Personal responsibility is a little underrepresented in some people. That’s annoying.”

Höcke with a greeting at the cultural event? “Then I have to decline”

Thuringia can now finally score points again on issues such as renewable energy and sustainable construction, after years of entire industries moving away. “You have to work for it and want it, instead of complaining. That’s what I’m advocating,” says Koschlik. Fortunately, there are also many people who are committed to showing the positive aspects of Thuringia.

Johannes Gräßer from Erfurt is worried that AfD leader Björn Höcke could gain more influence in Thuringia. © Peter Sieben

Johannes Gräßer also claims this for himself. The musician is the artistic director of the Jewish-Israeli Cultural Days in Erfurt and, among other things, leads a Klezmer orchestra that reinterprets Yiddish music. The country is so diverse that it has to be shown again and again, says Gräßer. He fears for the cultural scene in Thuringia if the AfD and Björn Höcke gain more influence. “If there should ever be a Prime Minister Höcke who wants to give a welcoming speech at the Jewish-Israeli Cultural Days, I have to turn him down,” he says. Even if it is difficult for him, he might even move away from his homeland.