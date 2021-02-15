To denounce is to cause scandal

Anne-Claude Ambroise-Rendu Historian, University of Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Director of the Center for Cultural History of Contemporary Societies

For more than thirty years, with each revelation of incest, the media have invariably announced “the end of the taboo”, thus demonstrating how difficult it is to end a historically entrenched silence. Incest is a taboo, in all the senses that Michel Foucault gives to this word, that is to say, prohibition, negation and censorship, all three based on speech acts: “Affirm that it is not allowed, prevent it from being said, deny that it exists (1) . “

The Codes (civil and penal) are themselves silent on the prohibition of incest, which is not named in the civil theory of the prohibitions of marriage which aims to desexualize family life, to sanctuary a space of peace in the safe from the dangers of sexuality.

Rare before 1850, cases of incest handled by the assizes experienced a significant increase in the twentieth century, the result of an increase in denunciations and probably of growing intolerance in society. During this period, they represent 40% or more of the indecent assault and rape cases handled by the courts. This figure indicates that the prohibition is massively transgressed, therefore that the representation of a society ordered by the family virtues is only a representation and does not correspond to reality.

However, the increasing judicialization of incest reveals only a small proportion of reality, as the entire social body fears revelation. Because to denounce is to cause scandal. The philosopher of law Jeremy Bentham, however favorable to the extension of individual rights, estimated in 1830 that “There are certain transgressions (…) whose evil is solely or mainly produced by revelation (2) “. Incest is“A crime that we blush to name (3)“confirms, eloquently, the president of the assizes of Caen in 1845. This is why we prefer to deny the concrete reality of incestuous rape rather than to facilitate its revelation.

This resistance to revelation could well be at the root of the absence of the word incest in the Penal Code, as the scandal it implies is likely to undermine this pillar of social stability that is the family. Because here it is indeed necessary to summon the power of the figure of the family, this social phenomenon which is also a legal institution at the basis of law. The “patriarchal family” of the Civil Code of 1804 seems a long way from the Western nuclear family of 2021, yet historical gravity no doubt explains that after centuries of a patriarchate reinforced by law in the 19th century, the family remains largely untouchable. .

Certainly, the law passed in July 1889 allowing the forfeiture of paternal authority to be pronounced and thus depriving the father of his prerogatives heralded the end of paternal absolutism. But, in practice, paternal forfeiture for the perpetrators of incest has never been systematic, affecting no more than 50% of those accused of father-daughter or father-son incest until the 1970s.

Admittedly, today, the father is no longer the head of the family in French law since the law of June 4, 1970 transformed paternal power into parental authority transferred to both parents. But the representation of a “chief” father, even if he is no longer necessarily perceived as a figure of domination or oppression, saturates social representations and continues to fuel the possibility of incest and violence. difficulty of its revelation.

Maintaining family ties is often the priority

Anne-Emmanuelle Demartini Professor of contemporary history at Sorbonne Paris-Nord University. Project Saying, hearing, restoring incestuous violence

Incest has a history: it was not always conceived, known, condemned as it is today, where it preoccupies the public authorities and unworthy of public opinion. The idea that it is a universal prohibition may have helped to mask the reality of a practice which, if we refer to the figures of recent surveys, is not exceptional (1 French in 10 would be a victim, according to the ‘Ipsos survey of November 2020). It was not until the turn of the 1970s and 1980s that incest really gained visibility. This is the moment when feminists analyze it as a form of male violence and a product of domination, and denounce the complicity of a patriarchal society.

But should we blame a conspiracy of silence and a global strategy of concealing incest? It is important to take into account the weight of representations. The successive mobilizations of the past forty years have diluted incest within the broader framework of rape, sexual abuse of minors, child abuse, violence against women, which contributes to making the phenomenon invisible. In addition, in the representations, incest tends to be confused with pedophilia or with the murder and rape of children, embodied by a Dutroux or a Fourniret, so that the exceptional obscures the ordinary. The perverse monster that crosses the child’s path is terrifying, but in a certain way reassuring: he is the other, embodying an external danger. Whereas the father or the stepfather who picks up his child from school is much more disturbing: the familiar who commits the incest transgresses the order of the sexual roles authorized within a supposedly protective family unit. Public and media outrage, here again, tended to focus on figures of torturing fathers (Gouardo and Fritzl cases in 2007 and 2008), to the detriment of more banal incest situations. Because ordinary incest fundamentally calls into question the image we have of the family and the crucial role that we continue to recognize in society, hence the strength of the denial of which it is the object. Moreover, even when the incestuous situation is known to justice and social services, and the child is followed, maintaining the family bond is often the priority.

No longer on the scale of society, but of the victim, silence stems from the difficulty of stating and denouncing, under the effect of astonishment, the threat, the guilt, the ambivalence of feelings, then often long amnesia. The words of victims that are released today are the fruit of a personal journey for which Camille Kouchner’s book only played the role of spark. It remains that hearing is even more difficult than speaking, especially since there is a long tradition of questioning the child’s speech that the Outreau affair (2004-2005) has reactivated. The complex links between family members make it very difficult to denounce an aggressor and recognize a victim; the desire to save the family from breaking up holds back and the danger of scandal outweighs the concern for the child. Denial preserves from this other transgression that is the irruption of justice and, with it, in a media society, from everyone, in the sexual intimacy of a family, this sanctuary.

Incest cannot be separated from manifestations of patriarchal domination

Marc Crepon Philosopher

The company seems to discover the extent of the scourge of incest, whereas it had always had it before its eyes. How to understand that it comes so late? Why do institutions still struggle to recognize, despite chilling statistics (1 in 5 girls and 1 in 13 boys), that, far from being exceptional, the sexual assault that incest indicates continues to cause each year , tens of thousands of new “victims” who will have terrible consequences for decades, if not for life? In recent years, large movements of opinion have contributed to lowering, as never before, the tolerance threshold of society for this sexual violence on which, in so many circles (the Church, sports federations, the associations, education, artistic circles), it was customary to close our eyes. At the authorities, for which we have waited too long for them to provide assistance and aid to the victims, by organizing their protection, it has finally become impossible to pretend not to see, to ignore the suffering and humiliations by betting on ‘forgetting and erasure. The walls of silence, which sheltered their tacit complicity, therefore began to fall.

The specificity of incest is that the fortress which shelters its secret is much more solid: nothing less than our idealization of the family. If it has remained taboo for so long, if it was only mentioned in covert words, it is because it doubly disturbs the image we have of it and that we celebrate. First of all, we need to believe – and we are right to want it – that the attachment which binds, within the family, the children to their parents and their grandparents, to their uncles and aunts, the brothers and sisters among themselves constitute a force which allows each one to build himself and to project himself into the future. It seems natural to us, and rightly so, that education finds its support in the trust and love that underpin these bonds. What incest painfully reveals to us is that it is never excluded that this eroticization of violence, in which all sexual assault consists, turns love into its opposite, that is to say into force of destruction. It happens, more often than one would like to believe, that the affection goes out of its order, by giving right to a sexuality which it should be prohibited. What must then be tirelessly remembered is that this outing is a crime that nothing can excuse. “Initiation into sexuality”, into its “pleasure”, can in no way constitute a component of education. It is, it will never have been but the monstrous alibi that predatory adults give themselves to dispose of children’s bodies in order to satisfy their impulses.

But that’s not the only reason incest disturbs our perception of family. Why is love out of order? Why too often does the entourage remain silent? Because incest cannot be separated from the manifestations of a patriarchal domination, of which it constitutes the extension, at the same time as the most criminal perversion. Each individual case calls for a different analysis and one cannot generalize. But many accounts and testimonies converge to describe a “family scene”, in which one or more men, invested with a power of absolute domination over the whole of the family, where they reign as masters, extend the right that they give themselves to the sovereign possession of the bodies of children. No doubt this is the reason why, for too long, the public authorities will have hesitated to interfere in the secrecy of families, however monstrous it may be. For the sake of the children, it was time for her to open the doors.