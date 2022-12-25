The fact that in this same year the directors of the jumapag have approved two water rate increases, when this had not happened for several administrations, unleashed a series of comments on social networks from Guasavenses, who criticize the actions of this administration, which believes that this is the solution to get the Board out of the hole in which it finds itself. They assure that, despite paying more for water, the service has not improved at all, so they should look for other strategies, such as further reducing expenses in the paramunicipal, as is the case of the high salaries that they have with some employees, as well as being more efficient to collect, because with these increases they would only make the list of delinquents continue to rise. It seems that this government has a fixation on putting on the hero’s suit and saying that they will rescue the Jumapag, but so far their strategies are only hitting the pockets of the citizens, but the Junta is still immersed in the same crisis.

As already anticipated In this space, the councilors will enjoy a pay rise in 2023, which would be 12,000 pesos a month, since they would go from earning 26,000 to 38,000 pesos, according to data from the commune treasurer Marco Antonio Báez Rochín. It is known that the councilors of Morena do not agree with this increase, after the social lynching they were subjected to last year by Mayor Martín Ahumada Quintero, despite having been an invention, but now that it will be a reality, The municipal president has not said anything about it, since it seems that the intention is to give this benefit to the councilors who spend their time only raising their hands in the sessions without questioning anything, and who have already been pointed out by the attorney trustee herself, Georgiana Burciaga Armenta, of being the culprits of the disorder that exists in this administration.

Those who have a lot of work to do, they are in the Civil Protection Institute, derived from the incident that occurred in recent days, when a house where pork derivatives were cooked was set on fire, a situation that was controlled thanks to the intervention of elements of the Fire Department. It would be good for them to see the example and get trained so that not everything falls, as usual, on the smoke swallowers, because although putting out the fire is their main function, they are required for all kinds of emergencies, but it would be good if they also had Civil Protection It will have such a qualified and trained team.

after months to report potholes and damage on Mexico 15just upon arriving at the Cuatro Caminos booth, where the Federal Government has not intervened nor have repairs been made despite multiple accidents, the demand of the citizens was finally met and a brigade from the Directorate of Public Works began to do something , which will be provisional but which allows drivers who travel this season on a less insecure road, precisely because the countrymen pointed out that the sections in worse condition that they had to travel on their journey from the north, was just on their way through Guasave .

