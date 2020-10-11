It is often said and a very big word: “society as a whole”. The adjective has recently been used mostly in combination with “task” and describes something that should point far beyond society. Because society in a country is actually the largest conceivable whole. “Societal as a whole” is the superlative that holds the present and the future liable.

In the Corona crisis, “society as a whole” occurs particularly often. The tasks that have to be shouldered are very far into the future, at least in terms of the financial consequences. Therefore it is now important to ask whether and where the adjective is really justified. A task for society as a whole is usually an expensive matter in the pandemic. It is often intended to benefit individual groups, but by no means be financed by them alone.

This applies, for example, to the financing of care, which Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) declares as a task for society as a whole, in order to cap the personal contribution of those in need of care to 700 euros. In addition, care workers should be paid better – a task for society as a whole – without those in need of care having to pay for it alone. Further tasks for society as a whole would be the nationwide expansion of broadband and equipping teaching staff with laptops.

In the word “society as a whole” there is an appeal to the community to show solidarity. At the same time, however, it now spells subsidiarity, i.e. the principle of the social market economy, according to which individuals should first take care of themselves, then family or friends and finally society, no longer from the bottom up, but from the top down below.

However, solidarity cannot function without the responsibility of the individual. It is clear that poor people must be helped if they cannot pay their share of care. But does the general public also have to take the burden off those who have enough money? Does the general public have to pay for teachers’ computers or does the employer? In general, should fast internet be financed by everyone or by those who use it first? “Socially as a whole” threatens to become a term that only stands for one thing: the disdainful redistribution of financial burdens.