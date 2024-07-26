Futurist Florence Gaub was on a business trip in Berlin. In the background you can see the Reichstag, the German federal building.

Futurist Florence Gaub says that Germans are afraid of the future, and that can hold back the reform of Europe’s largest economy.

Pstarted talking about Germany, but a futurist Florence Gaub first wants to tell you a couple of things about Finland. He has recently been on a business trip in Helsinki and was impressed by the ability of Finnish society to envision its own future.

According to Gaub, Finland is a rare country in that its various ministries and other authorities systematically reflect on Finland’s direction.