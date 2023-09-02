

Madrid (AFP)

Real Sociedad, fourth last season, achieved its first victory this season, when it defeated its guest Granada, returning to the elite ranks, 5-3, in the fourth stage of the Spanish Football Championship.

Real Sociedad scored first, through its Japanese striker Takefusa Cobo in the ninth minute, but fellow French defender Robin Le Norman equalized for the guests by mistakenly scoring against his team «35», and Cobo restored the lead for Real Sociedad by scoring the third goal in the 44th minute.

Sociedad hit hard at the beginning of the second half, scoring three goals, which were rotated by Martin Sepemendi (59), Andre Barinichia (67), and Mickey Bush (76 mistakes in his own goal), before Granada scored two late goals through Argentine Lucas Boy (83), and Brian Sargosa. «96», without avoiding the loss.

It is the first victory for Sociedad after three consecutive draws, raising its score to six points and rising to sixth place temporarily, while Granada suffered its third loss this season, and its balance frozen at three points in the sixteenth place.

