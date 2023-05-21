Coach Xavi Hernandez’s team secured the title for the 27th time, four rounds from the end, after its 4-2 victory over its neighbor Espanyol last week.

There was a sense among the fans at the Camp Nou that the season was over and everyone waited for the celebrations after the final whistle.

But Sociedad was keen to disturb the atmosphere and quickly advanced through Mikel Merino with a perfect touch in the fifth minute.

Alexander Sorloth strengthened the visitors’ superiority in the 72nd minute, while Robert Lewandowski scored an honorary goal for Barcelona with a close-range header in the 90th minute, reinforcing his lead in the competition’s top scorer list with 22 goals.

Three games before the end, Sociedad tightened its grip on the fourth place qualifying for the Champions League with 65 points, five points behind chasing fifth-ranked Villarreal, who defeated Girona 2-1 earlier today.

Barcelona is 14 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who face Valencia on Sunday, and Atletico Madrid is third with 69 points.