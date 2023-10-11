On the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2023, the event ‘Socialized Minds, youth mental health in the social media era’ was held, organized by Janssen of Johnson & Johnson, in collaboration with the University of Milan-Bicocca which hosted the initiative, and the patronage of the Municipality of Milan. Present at the event – in addition to the audience of hundreds of young students – institutional representatives, clinicians, patient associations and company representatives.
