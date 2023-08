How did you feel about the content of this article?

Socialist Francina Armengol, supported by Pedro Sánchez, won the election for the presidency of the Congress of Deputies of Spain | Photo: EFE/Chema Moya

The new Congress of Deputies of Spain, elected on July 23, elected this Thursday (17) the socialist Francina Armengol as president of the house. She received 178 votes, while Cuca Gamarra, from the Popular Party (PP), got 139.

This election signals the possibility of the current president of the government of Spain, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, remaining in power. In the July election, the conservative PP, led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, was the most voted party, but failed to secure a majority with the right-wing party Vox (176 of the 350 seats are needed) in the Congress of Deputies to guarantee the formation of a government.

Sánchez’s Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) won fewer votes than its partner, the Sumar coalition, and left and right are chasing the support of smaller parties to govern Spain.

This Thursday, Armengol had 14 votes from two separatist parties in the Catalonia region, half of which from Junts, the party whose flag is Catalan independence.

Junts’ main name is Carles Puigdemont, who is in self-exile in Belgium because he called an irregular referendum to leave Spain in 2017 and was prosecuted and arrested (later released) for it.

It remains to be seen whether the PSOE will be able to repeat this majority in the vote in Parliament to form the government, which should take place in early September. The Junts made it clear that they supported the socialists only in the vote for the presidency of the Congress of Deputies and did not endorse Sánchez.

In the coming days, King Felipe VI is expected to start consultations with the leaders of the parties most voted in July to see who has the best chance of forming a government. If neither side manages to secure a majority, new elections will be called.