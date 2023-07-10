Spain is experiencing the first weekend of campaigning for the June 23 elections, with the country’s two main parties, the PSOE and the PP, asking for a “useful vote” to win over voters on the left and right, leaving reinforced for the formation of a future government.

Pedro Sánchez, current prime minister (a position that in Spain is called “president of the government”) of the country, aims to keep the position, although all polls place him as a loser in the election. On the right, the leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP), Alberto Núñez Feijóo, presents himself for the first time as a candidate to preside over the Spanish government, after a long period at the head of the administration of the province of Galicia. According to the polls, he is the favorite for this election.

However, given the political fragmentation that exists in Spain, none of the parties would achieve a sufficient majority, so they would have to seek support from other groups. In the case of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), a governing coalition would include the new left-wing group Sumar, which is led by the vice-president of the national government, Yolanda Díaz. If the PP does not get enough seats to have a majority, it would need the support of the right-wing Vox, which demands changes to be part of the Executive.

Possible alliances are used by both the PP and the PSOE as an argument against the adversary. The socialists insist on the danger posed by the presence of Vox in the government, while the PP criticizes Sánchez’s policies, for depending on parties considered more to the left and on the nationalists.

Socialist anticipated parliamentary election after defeat in local elections

A tense campaign is expected to attract potential voters, although both Sánchez and Feijóo are already mobilized in search of votes since the president of the government announced the anticipation of the elections, after the defeat of his party in the municipal and provincial elections of May 28 .

According to polls, the PP has a high rate of loyalty among voters, but the PSOE lacks mobilization, as only 60% of those who voted for Sánchez in the last general election intend to do the same now. As a way of mobilizing the electorate, the PP has insisted on overthrowing the so-called “sanchismo”, in reference to the economic and social laws approved by the Executive.

This Sunday, Feijóo asked for votes to achieve the formation of a “one piece” government, without “intransigence of extremes”, and made an appeal for the vote against the left, which he accuses of weaving an “alleged fear”, without mentioning Vox . The PSOE, in addition to resorting to the allegation of a “danger” that would be the arrival of the “extreme right” to the government by the hands of the PP, defends the management of the current Executive in points such as the social security reform, the increase of the minimum wage and the sanctioned social laws.

Sánchez did not participate in any campaign events over the weekend as he is preparing for the televised debate he will have with Feijóo on Monday. This will be the only meeting between the two, as the PP leader has refused to participate in other debates, which are not mandatory in Spain.