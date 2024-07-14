Sunday, July 14, 2024, 5:35 p.m.











A week after the general elections in France, the left is back to square one in its search for a prime ministerial candidate. Former communist Huguette Bello declined to represent the New Popular Front alliance in Matignon on Sunday after realising that there was no consensus around her after the Socialists rejected her, she announced in a statement.

Bello, 73, has been president of the Réunion region since 2021. Despite having been in politics for 40 years, she remains largely unknown to most French citizens. She was a communist MP between 1997 and 2020, and is currently not a member of any party, but is close to Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s far left. For this reason, she joined the list of La France Insoumise as an independent for the European elections on June 9.

Fabien Roussell, leader of the Communist Party, had proposed Bello in the face of the persistent stalemate in finding a common candidate for the New Popular Front. Bello – a leftist, republican, anti-racist and feminist – also had the support of La France Insoumise and the ecologists. In fact, the Green leader, Martine Tondelier, considers her a “credible” candidate who seemed to “tick many boxes to be prime minister”.

However, it does not have the approval of the Socialists, whom Manuel Bompard, national coordinator of La France Insoumise, accuses of “blocking everything” and of not wanting to give the green light to any candidate other than its first secretary, Olivier Faure.

Following the Socialist veto of Bello’s nomination, the communist leader, Fabien Roussell, has called for a meeting “as soon as possible” of all the leaders of the left-wing parties to try to break the current deadlock. Roussell urged “listening to the message” of Bello, who considers it “essential to guarantee the unity of the New Popular Front.”

July 18th, deadline



“Consensus is a method that takes time and that is normal,” said Pierre Jouvet, secretary general of the Socialist Party, who expressed confidence that they would find a common candidate by July 18, the date on which the new National Assembly meets and elects its president.

Socialists, environmentalists, communists and La France Insoumise (far left) formed the New Popular Front for the legislative elections of June 30 and July 7 with the intention of stopping the far right at the polls, which was the favourite in the polls.

Following the elections, the National Assembly is divided into three ideological blocs: left, centre-right and far-right. None of them has an absolute majority, which is set at 289 of the 577 deputies in the lower house.

The left is demanding that Macron appoint a prime minister from the New Popular Front, as it is the bloc with the most seats in the National Assembly. However, the president is opposed to this because he believes that in the legislative elections “nobody won” and, therefore, he has given the parties time to forge a coalition with “a solid majority and necessarily plural for the country.”

The Macronists do not want to make a pact with Mélenchon’s far left and are more inclined to reach an agreement with Les République (moderate right), since together they would have more seats than the alliance of left-wing parties. Several members of Les République have asked Macron to appoint a prime minister from the moderate right.

Faced with the political crisis and the risk of institutional deadlock, 60% of French people are in favour of this option, according to a poll by Ipsos for “La Tribune Dimanche”.

59% of citizens are in favour of an alliance between Macron’s party and the left-wing parties, without La France Insoumise, and 50% are in favour of a coalition between the Macronists and all the left-wing parties. And 48% would like a government with only left-wing ministers, according to the same poll.