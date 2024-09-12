Valencia City Council social rental housing building, on Trafalgar Street. PACO BRIDGES

The PSPV-PSOE has denounced this Thursday that Carlos Mazón, president of the Generalitat Valenciana and of the Valencian PP, “is creating a framework to speculate with protected housing” in the Valencian Community. “He presents us with a regulation for the housing business, not to guarantee the right to housing” said the deputy socialist spokesperson in Les Corts, María José Salvador, after the publication of the draft housing decree. This draft decree will modify the regulation approved in 2023 by the previous government of the Generalitat, formed by the PSPV-PSOE, Compromís and Unides Podem. It is now in the process of participation and public information in the vice-presidency and ministry of Social Services, Equality and Housing, headed by Susana Camarero. Through the decree of the Consell The “Regulations on public housing in the Valencian Community” will be approved, the department itself points out.

Regarding this decree, Salvador, who was a former Minister of Housing, Public Works and Land Management under the left-wing government, explained that “it breaks with the criterion of permanence in the qualification of protected housing of private initiative, and leaves it in the hands of the Administration when they will cease to be protected, a week, a month or a year”. “Mazón sets a maximum period of 30 years to disqualify protected housing built on land reserved for protected housing, 20 years maximum for protected housing built on land reserved for free-rent housing, and a maximum of 15 years for housing reserved for under-35s”, she added. “The proposal is arbitrary and generates legal uncertainty”.

María José Salvador, when she was Housing Councillor, in 2019. MY POLO

In this regard, the socialist leader has questioned whether the Generalitat “is breaching the State Law on Subsidies by not specifying when protected housing can be disqualified”. “Mazón’s entire housing plan makes access to affordable housing unviable” she insisted and pointed out that “with this new rule, the reservation of protected housing for those under 35 years of age and single-parent families expires six months after the provisional qualification if there are no applicants”.

Salvador also criticised Mazón for “his lack of commitment to the right to housing” and recalled that “the new decree distances Valencians from the possibility of accessing housing at an affordable price by raising the price of the module from 2,200 euros to 2,400 euros”. “What the Consell has to do is implement policies that favour affordable housing prices, but instead of that they do everything except favour guaranteeing the right to housing in the Valencian Community”, he concluded.

Last week, the Valencian Government announced that it will require, through the aforementioned decree, that new promotions (both public and private) of protected public housing reserve at least 40% of the offer for young people under 35 years of age and single-parent families. In the presentation of the decree, Mazón said that it is a pioneer in Spain and that it will increase the maximum income level to access protected housing for families who have elderly people in their care or children between the ages of 18 and 35. The decree is part of the Consell’s commitment to promote 10,000 VPP in the current legislature. This will be dynamic and will be based on the prices of the area being promoted, on demographic pressure and on the evolution of average incomes in that area. It will be updated annually and will allow for lower housing prices, as they will “always” be below free market prices in the area, explained the Valencian president, who has promised that the decree will benefit victims of gender violence, families with elderly people or dependents in their care.